7 Absolute Best Pasta Makers, According To Online Reviews

There's nothing quite like the taste of homemade pasta, whether it's the freshness of the noodles or the pride you take in knowing you had a hand in every step of the process. While making fresh pasta can be intimidating for those who are not well-versed in the craft, it doesn't have to be. The right pasta maker can be your best friend when it's time to begin your noodle-making journey.

Advertisement

The best pasta makers have a variety of characteristics that help produce top-quality noodles, including sturdiness, the ease of use, and the variety of noodle shapes that can be made. Whether it's your first time buying a pasta maker or you're looking to upgrade, we have several recommendations for products that received rave reviews.

When selecting pasta makers for this list, we looked at online customer reviews that detailed the good and the bad. Have reviewers complained about the way the dough extrudes from the machine? Or have they found a quality product but are struggling to figure out the best technique to use? No product is perfect, but some were more highly rated than others. We also included pasta makers at a variety of price points. The prices on this list reflect the cost of each pasta maker at the time of publication. Prices may vary based on location and seasonal discounts.

Advertisement