7 Absolute Best Pasta Makers, According To Online Reviews
There's nothing quite like the taste of homemade pasta, whether it's the freshness of the noodles or the pride you take in knowing you had a hand in every step of the process. While making fresh pasta can be intimidating for those who are not well-versed in the craft, it doesn't have to be. The right pasta maker can be your best friend when it's time to begin your noodle-making journey.
The best pasta makers have a variety of characteristics that help produce top-quality noodles, including sturdiness, the ease of use, and the variety of noodle shapes that can be made. Whether it's your first time buying a pasta maker or you're looking to upgrade, we have several recommendations for products that received rave reviews.
When selecting pasta makers for this list, we looked at online customer reviews that detailed the good and the bad. Have reviewers complained about the way the dough extrudes from the machine? Or have they found a quality product but are struggling to figure out the best technique to use? No product is perfect, but some were more highly rated than others. We also included pasta makers at a variety of price points. The prices on this list reflect the cost of each pasta maker at the time of publication. Prices may vary based on location and seasonal discounts.
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
While this particular product can only be used by those who already own the top-ranked KitchenAid stand mixer, the attachments for this three-piece set are so easy to use that customers have turned the preparation process into a family event, allowing the kids to join in on the fun. The set comes with a spaghetti cutter, fettuccine cutter, pasta roller, and cleaning brush. Eight adjustable settings on the roller allow the user to control the thickness of the pasta dough and experiment with different techniques to craft the perfect noodle.
The set is made of high quality materials, with stainless steel rollers and cutters that customers have praised for being durable and dependable, making the process easy and efficient. While the attachments offer ease of use, customers have noted that you may have to try a few different methods when it's time to clean the product. Although the brush included with the set is helpful, you may need a towel and toothpick to get a deeper clean.
The reviews of this product are favorable, with customers writing that the attachments are easy to install, taking away the intimidation factor of crafting homemade pasta. When you are ready to expand your catalog of pasta, KitchenAid also sells other attachments that can make even more pasta types, including rigatoni, macaroni, and capellini.
Purchase the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set on Amazon for $219.95.
Marcato Atlas 150 pasta maker
When we think of homemade pasta, we often envision a rustic kitchen in Italy with a traditional pasta maker. So what better way to get an authentic experience than by cranking out your pasta dough with an Italian-made machine? The Marcato Atlas 150 is one of the best pasta makers for any budget, featuring a chrome-plated steel body with rollers made of anodized aluminum.
Although it comes with a countertop clamp, customers have reported the machine remains sturdy on its own. The Marcato Atlas 150 has 10 thickness settings ranging from 0.6 mm to 4.8 millimeters, allowing the user to easily crank out pasta without worrying about clogging. Owners of this product can look forward to making fettuccine, lasagna, and tagliolini, a classic dish from the Piedmont of Italy.
Some customers have claimed the machine looks bigger than it actually is in online pictures, but they appreciate the high quality in a small package. Reviewers have praised the ease of using this pasta maker, although there is some debate over whether it's easier to use on your own or with an additional set of hands. However, most agree that excessive amounts of water should be avoided when cleaning the machine and that you can use a wooden stick to get a better clean. Once you're comfortable with the attachments that come with the Marcato Atlas 150, you can branch out with 12 additional pasta-making attachments that include cutters for bigoli, pappardelle, ravioli, and more.
Purchase the Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine on Amazon for $89.99.
Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker
When it comes to homemade pasta, the traditional manual roller method isn't the only option. From start to finish, the Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker does most of the work, while the user can take all the credit for the unique noodles that result. This electric pasta maker promises to deliver fresh pasta in just 18 minutes. Although it's admirable to use the manual method, there is no shame in wanting to take an easier route.
The blade is made of carbon steel, and although the body is made of plastic, it has been deemed sturdy by numerous customers. The system also comes with several accessories, including three shaping discs for penne, fettuccine, and spaghetti, two measuring cups for water and flour, cleaning tools, and a recipe book. Plus the compact design allows users to store it on the countertop or in a cabinet without taking up too much space. The Philips pasta maker also gives users the opportunity to experiment with herbs, carrot juice, and more to create flavored noodles.
Reviews loved that instructions and recipes were easy to follow, making the machine easy to use whether they were crafting traditional or gluten-free pasta. Users were also happy with the easy clean up process, since the parts are detachable and dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker on the company's website for $69.99.
Imperia iPasta Classica pasta maker
Imperia is another Italian-made pasta maker that cuts tagliolini and fettuccine pasta shapes, with several attachments available for an additional cost. The machine is made of chrome with a steel blade, and has six adjustments for thickness ranging from 0.5 to 5 millimeters. Although there are other well-known brands available on the market, Imperia strikes a balance between price and quality. Along with making pasta, the machine can also be used to make doughs for flatbreads like piadina or pane carasau.
While the machine is easy to use and beginner friendly, some complained that it was a bit difficult to adjust the knob for pasta thickness. There are also mixed reviews about the clamp quality of the Imperia, with some users noting the machine still moves throughout the pasta-making process. One reviewer had success by placing the pasta maker on the counter and positioning the clamp in between two drawers.
It is also important to note that users should take their time and thoroughly clean the machine prior to the first use. Reviewers noted that they sometimes found metal bits in their rollers and wished they had run their cleaning batch through the cutters a few more times.
Purchase the Imperia iPasta Classica on Amazon for $79.99.
Isiler pasta maker
Although this brand may not be as well known as KitchenAid or Philips, plenty of customers have praised the Isiler pasta maker for delivering precise results. The machines features aluminum alloy rollers, nine thickness settings ranging from 0.3 to 2.6 millimeters, and can produce various pastas including fettuccine, spaghetti, and lasagna.
Unlike some expensive models that can't be immersed in water, the Isiler can. While some reviewers said the cleaning process was tedious, others had a smooth experience and even recommended unscrewing the parts to get a better clean and more access to hard to reach areas.
Even though the easy-to-use pasta maker has plenty of great reviews — and is one of the best pasta makers for someone on a budget — it does have its downsides. Some customers reported that pasta dough stuck to the machine, which resulted in the noodles being cut less cleanly. The Isiler past maker ranked at No. 4 on Amazon's list of Most Wished For Manual Pasta Makers. However, the Marcato Atlas 150 snagged the No. 1 spot.
Purchase the Isiler Pasta Maker on Amazon for $39.99.
Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker
Similar to KitchenAid, Hamilton Beach is a well-known brand among kitchen appliances. This electric pasta maker promises homemade pasta in 15 minutes and is equipped with an internal scale that helps measure ingredients.
The machine, which is made up of resin, plastic, and metal, features a storage drawer for its seven pasta discs, and also comes with measuring cups for flour and water, a cleaning tool, and four recipes. Owners of the Hamilton Beach electric pasta maker can make angel hair, thick spaghetti, penne, fettuccine, lasagna, traditional spaghetti and wide noodle pasta shapes. As with the other electric pasta makers on this list, customers can also experiment with purees and vegetable juices to add flavor and color to your pasta.
Customers have found that if you take care of this pasta maker, it will take care of you. Some customers mentioned the plastic breaks easily, but others claimed they have handled the items with care and use the pasta maker weekly without incident. While some reviewers had trouble getting the machine to extrude the pasta, one user had success by keeping batches small. While its durability may be questionable, customers have claimed the product is easy to use and clean thanks to the attachments being dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker on Amazon for $129.99.
Philips 7000 Pasta Maker
If you're willing to splurge, this Philips 7000 Pasta Maker features eight pasta discs, a measuring cup, cutter, and cleaning tool. Customers can make spaghetti, angel hair, tagliatelle, penne, fettuccine, lasagna, thick spaghetti, and pappardelle. The electric pasta maker takes away the intimidation of making homemade pasta and gives the customer access to fresh pasta regardless of their experience level.
Users can also customize their pasta dough by adding in herbs, eggs, vegetable extracts, or chia seeds thanks to the automatic mixing and kneading functions. Although the body of the machine is made up of plastic and metal, reviewers have described the machine as "well built" and praised its quiet sound during the mixing and extruding process. Many users found cleaning the machine and attachments quite easy. While the components are dishwasher safe, customers mentioned that cleaning them by hand only took a few minutes.
Some reviewers struggled with dough consistency, but others noted that it typically takes a few trials to get the correct dough ratio. Once you figure it out, it's all uphill. During the trial and error stages, it may be best to stick to cheaper flours, before introducing pricier flours like semolina, gluten free, or almond.
Purchase the Philips 7000 Pasta Maker on Amazon for $249.99.
Methodology
To determine which pasta makers were the absolute best, we focused on what online reviews said about each product's durability, functionality, versatility. We considered what the pasta maker and attachments were made of — materials like stainless steel and heavy duty aluminum are known for being durable and resistant to wear over time. However, just because a pasta maker features plastic doesn't mean it can't be durable. Several were considered to be quality machines by online reviewers.
A great pasta maker must also be easy to use, whether you are skilled at the art of pasta making or have no experience in the kitchen. Ease of use includes detailed instructions or a simple machine that can be figured out through trial and error. Whether it is a manual machine that requires hand cranking to roll out the dough or a convenient electric machine that does most of the work, making restaurant-worthy pasta at home shouldn't feel like an impossible task.
The machine should also be easy to clean by hand or in the dishwasher. A good pasta maker should also come with different attachments that allow the user to experiment with a variety of pasta shapes. Other important factors to consider in a good pasta maker include the design of the rollers and thickness adjustor, so that a variety of pasta shapes like fettuccine and lasagna sheets can be crafted accurately.