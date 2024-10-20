What Pasta Shapes Can You Make With The KitchenAid Pasta Maker Attachment?
Did you know that it's now easier than ever to make fresh pasta? It's widely agreed that the shape of pasta does impact its taste in terms of surface area, texture, and the presence of nooks and crannies into which you can fit even more sauce. The KitchenAid Pasta Maker Attachment, which can be found on Amazon, allows home cooks to make more than seven different shapes, including strands, ribbons, tubes, stuffed, micro, and what KitchenAid calls "unique pasta shapes," as well as vegetable pasta, which can be created using the spiralizer attachment.
With spaghetti reigning supreme in Tasting Table's "What is the best pasta shape?" survey, you'll be delighted to know that this fan-favorite noodle tops the list of pasta shapes that your KitchenAid pasta maker attachment can prepare. There are a number of different types of pasta and no shortage of opportunities to use them. With an adventurous palate and the right equipment, you'll be ready to start shaping and cooking in no time.
Use your pasta maker attachment for these meals
Try your hand at making luscious noodles for a lemon spaghetti recipe or experiment with a variety of ribbon pastas, such as fettuccine or pappardelle. Tubular pastas are also on the menu, which you can use to make a rigatoni with spicy salami and tomato recipe and more. If you're a fan of stuffed pastas such as tortellini and ravioli, you can use the attachment to make your own pasta addition for a spicy Italian sausage and spinach tortellini soup recipe.
For micro pastas like pearl couscous, you're in luck, because the pasta attachment can also help you make the pasta ingredients for a Mediterranean orzo recipe or a cranberry and sage pearl couscous. With so many unconventional pasta shapes you should know about, the KitchenAid stand mixer will allow you to make your favorite shapes or try something entirely new and unique. Now that you know what your pasta maker can really do, it's time to get in the kitchen and start having fun!