How Long Beer Will Stay Fresh In A Growler, Compared To Cans And Bottles

Growlers are a classic craft brewery staple. Before breweries began packaging their offerings, growlers were how patrons took beers home. They're 32- or 64-ounce glass jugs, meaning they hold about two or four pints, respectively. In recent years, you may not have seen a ton of growlers as your local taprooms might can their beer to-go. Still, growlers are efficient, sustainable since you can keep cleaning and reusing them, and nostalgic for longtime beer enthusiasts. With the current challenges the craft beer industry is facing, many breweries are scaling back on distribution operations to focus on being a local destination; this means reviving some traditions like growlers. Before you start utilizing these glass jugs, there are a few things to know, chief among them being how long beer lasts in them.

In your refrigerator, the growler's beer stays fresh for one to two weeks unopened — avoid keeping it at room temperature; colder temperatures delay chemical reactions that lead to off-flavors. Once you open the growler, you've got about 36 hours, but the sooner you enjoy it, the better. Compare this to canned beer, which stays fresh for one to two years when stored in your fridge or a cold, dark cellar, or bottled beer, which could be good for up to two years refrigerated.

Growlers are all about freshness. They're best when you know you'll consume the beer within a few days.