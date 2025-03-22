The Unique Sauce Wendy's Uses On Its Breakfast Sandwiches
Wendy's might not be an instinctual choice for breakfast lovers, but the brand has compiled a surprising list of offerings that can start a hurried weekday morning off on the right note. One particular stand out star, their sausage, egg, and cheese english muffin, is an order that packs a patty made with fresh eggs, pork sausage, and American cheese into a buttered English muffin. Though the maple bacon chicken croissant can seem chaotic, the fast food chain's Breakfast Baconator somehow manages to slam all the classic breakfast favorites into a satisfyingly palatable dish that can be eaten on the run and keep you full until lunch.
With American cheese, grilled sausage, applewood smoked bacon, and a fresh egg crowned with a special Swiss cheese sauce, the Breakfast Baconator is the kind of meal that calls for an extra serving of napkins. A subtle, nutty flavor in the cheese sauce has been detected by some Wendy's breakfast sandwich lovers, and they attribute it to nutmeg.
The delicious taste of convenience
Netizens have taken to the socials to share their copycat recipes of the special cheese sauce, mixing up improvised versions with Swiss cheese, butter, flour, milk, nutmeg, pepper, and a quick dash of salt. A few inventive chefs have taken liberties to use grated raclette and grated Gruyère in their cheesy sauce-making attempts.
While you can certainly whip up the cheese sauce, toast buns, cook sausage patties, grill bacon, and make perfect eggs to top with cheddar cheese slices before slathering homemade sauce on top of this creation, we do appreciate the convenient luxury of letting Wendy's put the sandwich together for us, particularly on bleary-eyed mornings when we're racing to the office. Any of Wendy's hearty sandwiches can be paired with seasoned potatoes that are served hot and crispy, and a line up of coffee beverages like flavored Frosty Cream Cold Brews and hot coffee can be added to orders in one quick swoop.