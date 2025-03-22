Wendy's might not be an instinctual choice for breakfast lovers, but the brand has compiled a surprising list of offerings that can start a hurried weekday morning off on the right note. One particular stand out star, their sausage, egg, and cheese english muffin, is an order that packs a patty made with fresh eggs, pork sausage, and American cheese into a buttered English muffin. Though the maple bacon chicken croissant can seem chaotic, the fast food chain's Breakfast Baconator somehow manages to slam all the classic breakfast favorites into a satisfyingly palatable dish that can be eaten on the run and keep you full until lunch.

With American cheese, grilled sausage, applewood smoked bacon, and a fresh egg crowned with a special Swiss cheese sauce, the Breakfast Baconator is the kind of meal that calls for an extra serving of napkins. A subtle, nutty flavor in the cheese sauce has been detected by some Wendy's breakfast sandwich lovers, and they attribute it to nutmeg.