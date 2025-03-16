The Crab Cake Sandwich That's Layered With Tangy Flavor

Crab cakes are a popular menu staple, especially along the Eastern U.S. coast. When made with lump crabmeat and minimal other ingredients, the crab flavor and texture is hard to resist. Mayonnaise-based sauces are often paired with seafood, and remoulade is no exception. Remoulade is a classic French sauce, and the Louisianans jazzed it up and made their own version influenced by Creole and Cajun cuisine. Don't expect it to taste the exact same way twice, as every family has their own secret method for making it (but do expect it to taste good every time). This cold, creamy sauce packs a real punch from the addition of a long list of flavorful ingredients such as capers, pickles, hot sauce, and paprika. In the South, remoulade is served with sandwiches such as po' boys, fried green tomatoes, fried shrimp, and French fries, and it's also widely served with crab cakes.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for crab cakes with tangy remoulade in sandwich form. The crab cakes are Maryland-style, flavored with Old Bay, Dijon, Worchestershire sauce, scallion, and parsley. This fusion works, as the crab cakes pair well with the Louisiana-style remoulade, as the sauce contains some of the same ingredients. Use lump crab meat if you can, and see our FAQ below for other crabmeat suggestions.