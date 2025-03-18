Butter Vs Oil Vs Shortening: Which Is Best For Greasing Your Baking Pan?

Bakers have a lot of differing opinions, but one thing they all agree on is that no one wants their precious creations sticking to the pan. This is where greasing comes in, but it can be hard to know exactly which fat to use. Butter, oil, shortening, spray, parchment -– the options are endless. Each has its strengths, but there are some important factors to consider when making your choice.

The first is your recipe. If it calls for a certain fat for greasing the pan, it's best to follow that advice, as the flavor of the grease can slightly affect the specific baked good. If not, butter is one of the most popular choices, as it helps create a caramelized crust on things like cakes and brownies while adding flavor. Butter also contains water and milk solids which evaporate during baking and can contribute to a more tender texture. So if flavor is what you're after, butter should be your chosen greasing partner.

However, the added moisture can negatively impact some recipes and cause sticking, so it should be used sparingly. Use just a small pat to smear a light, even layer around your pan using the wrapper of the butter or a paper towel before filling it. This butter trick can also help prevent sticking.