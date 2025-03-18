Butter Vs Oil Vs Shortening: Which Is Best For Greasing Your Baking Pan?
Bakers have a lot of differing opinions, but one thing they all agree on is that no one wants their precious creations sticking to the pan. This is where greasing comes in, but it can be hard to know exactly which fat to use. Butter, oil, shortening, spray, parchment -– the options are endless. Each has its strengths, but there are some important factors to consider when making your choice.
The first is your recipe. If it calls for a certain fat for greasing the pan, it's best to follow that advice, as the flavor of the grease can slightly affect the specific baked good. If not, butter is one of the most popular choices, as it helps create a caramelized crust on things like cakes and brownies while adding flavor. Butter also contains water and milk solids which evaporate during baking and can contribute to a more tender texture. So if flavor is what you're after, butter should be your chosen greasing partner.
However, the added moisture can negatively impact some recipes and cause sticking, so it should be used sparingly. Use just a small pat to smear a light, even layer around your pan using the wrapper of the butter or a paper towel before filling it. This butter trick can also help prevent sticking.
How to use oil and shortening to grease your baking pans
Many bakers opt to use shortening on their pans instead of butter, despite it not imparting any flavor. This is because it acts as a better barrier between the cake and pan as it is entirely composed of fat. No water means no little crevices for mixes to stick to. Plus, shortening has a high melting temperature, so it's likely to stay in place longer than butter. If you're extra concerned about sticking, shortening is the grease to opt for.
Use about one tablespoon and utilize a paper towel to wipe it around the entire surface. Just like with butter, it's important to make sure that every inch is covered. You could even use your fingers to make sure you don't miss any spots. Vegetable and coconut oils are also great options for greasing if you don't have butter or shortening on hand. These are again entirely made of fats and effectively prevent cakes from sticking to the pan. Use a pastry brush to apply a light layer and dust a little flour on top before tipping the excess out to ensure a non-stick surface.
If there's no clear guidance in your recipe, you can't go wrong with butter, shortening, or oil when it comes to successfully greasing your cake pans. It really is bakers discretion, just make sure to every crevice of your pan is covered to ensure your hard work doesn't get ruined.