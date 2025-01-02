Butter Vs Cooking Spray: Which To Use For Greasing Your Cake Pan

If your cake batter recipe calls for butter, it will undoubtedly complement the flavor of the butter already in the cake. Baked goods like gooey brown butter cake or a boozy beauty like this Kentucky bourbon butter cake are only improved by their butter content. After all, compared to a spray oil, the taste of butter just can't be beaten. Although butter is made from cream, it still contains water, which can separate from the dairy when heated, so be warned. Nevertheless, this technique is generally reliable for ensuring your cake doesn't stick.

Using butter in tandem with parchment paper is a great way to achieve that buttery, caramelized dairy taste. It will also help ensure that the cake releases cleanly from the pan. If you're concerned about the excess water in butter affecting the removal process, you can always brush clarified butter onto the sides of the pan. Since the water is effectively cooked out of clarified butter, the final product is purely butterfat.

The easiest way to grease a cake pan with butter is to use room temperature butter. Cut about a tablespoon off and use your fingers to coat it evenly all over the cake pan. This method allows you to control how much butter is applied to the sides and bottom of the pan, as a thick layer is easier to achieve with softened butter compared to cold butter. Combine this with our favorite butter trick by briefly chilling the buttered pan so that it solidifies before adding any cake batter, which aids in the release process.

