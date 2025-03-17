Why Gluten-Free Customers Should Avoid Wendy's Fries
If you have just switched to a gluten-free diet or discovered that the explanation for your mysterious (and debilitating) stomach issues stems from celiac disease, it can be tricky to navigate eating out. Luckily, there are dozens of chain restaurants that offer gluten-free options, but some food items that may inherently seem gluten-free might not be safe to consume. At Wendy's, the popular fast food chain with arguably the best fries in the business, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that the perfectly sliced french fries are gluten-free. They're just potatoes with salt and a bit of vegetable oil, right?
Despite the simple ingredients list (including the sea salt used to season its fries), gluten-free guests should avoid the french fries at Wendy's due to a risk of cross-contamination. According to Wendy's website, the chain is "unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens" due to "common handling and preparation areas." Meaning, although the fries don't contain wheat or any other celiac-inducing ingredients, the crispy rascals are prepared in the same area as foods that do contain gluten, increasing the chance of contamination.
What you need to know about fry preparation at Wendy's
Although it has never been officially confirmed, there are speculations that the cross-contamination of Wendy's fries comes from the use of a shared fryer. More specifically, the same fryer that prepares other breaded items, such as chicken nuggets. Wendy's gives a specific warning that "cross contact is possible" with many allergens, even in its french fries, which can be a serious risk for customers who need to avoid gluten. The National Celiac Association (NCA) recommends that people with gluten sensitivities consume less than 10 milligrams of gluten per day, a threshold that the fries at Wendy's can easily exceed through cross-contamination alone.
Wendy's french fries may be off the table for those avoiding gluten, but that doesn't mean all fast food restaurants are on the chopping block. Chick-fil-A is well-known for making its fries in designated gluten-free fryers, as well as its hash browns and grilled chicken nuggets. In-N-Out is another popular option for customers searching for gluten-free fries, with fryers containing sunflower oil meant specifically as a gluten-free alternative. It may be disappointing to put the Wendy's fries aside, but the days of gluten-free fries have just begun. In fact, here are the 14 best fast food restaurants for a gluten-free meal.