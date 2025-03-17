Why Gluten-Free Customers Should Avoid Wendy's Fries

If you have just switched to a gluten-free diet or discovered that the explanation for your mysterious (and debilitating) stomach issues stems from celiac disease, it can be tricky to navigate eating out. Luckily, there are dozens of chain restaurants that offer gluten-free options, but some food items that may inherently seem gluten-free might not be safe to consume. At Wendy's, the popular fast food chain with arguably the best fries in the business, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that the perfectly sliced french fries are gluten-free. They're just potatoes with salt and a bit of vegetable oil, right?

Despite the simple ingredients list (including the sea salt used to season its fries), gluten-free guests should avoid the french fries at Wendy's due to a risk of cross-contamination. According to Wendy's website, the chain is "unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens" due to "common handling and preparation areas." Meaning, although the fries don't contain wheat or any other celiac-inducing ingredients, the crispy rascals are prepared in the same area as foods that do contain gluten, increasing the chance of contamination.