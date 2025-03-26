12 Best Fish Dishes To Pair With A Glass Of Bourbon
Pairing bourbon with fish may not be the first combination that comes to mind, but it's a match made in culinary heaven. While we often hear about bourbon's ability to elevate seafood like lobster or scallops, there's an entire world of fish dishes that deserve the same attention. The beauty of bourbon lies in its complex, nuanced flavors, which can range from rich caramel and vanilla to toasty, oaky, and spicy notes.
This complexity goes wonderful with fish, enhancing everything from delicate white fillets to heartier, more flavorful varieties. Whether you're reaching for a smooth, light wheat bourbon or a bold, peaty dram, there's a fish pairing that will bring out the best in both. From dishes with a touch of smoky char to those laced with citrusy zest, bourbon has a surprising ability to complement the savory flavors of fish in ways that create a great dining experience, both for experts and bourbon novices.
As a food journalist with experience in the liquor industry, I've found that bourbon's versatility extends far beyond traditional combinations, making it a surprisingly great companion to many fish dishes. The key is balance — bourbon's bold character should enhances the fish without overpowering it. So, if you're ready to step outside the usual sparkling wine and fried fish pairing box, here are the 12 best fish dishes to enjoy with a glass of bourbon.
Smoked salmon
Smoked salmon, with its delicate texture and buttery richness, goes excellently with the smooth and light wheat bourbon. The mild sweetness and soft spice of wheat bourbon complement the fish and its subtle flavors without overpowering them. In contrast, the slightly fruity notes of the bourbon bring out the natural richness in the salmon, while the woody undertones tie the two together in a balanced, harmonious duo. The key here is finding a bourbon that enhances the fish without overshadowing it, and a lighter wheat bourbon, like Maker's Mark, is ideal. This bourbon has a smooth, mellow profile that's a perfect match for the delicate fish flavor.
To elevate the combination, serve the smoked salmon on toasted brioche with a dollop of crème fraîche and a sprinkle of dill. The creamy topping matches the bourbon's smoothness, creating a lush mouthfeel that enhances the salmon's complexity. A touch of lemon zest can add a fresh burst of acidity to counterbalance the sweetness present in the fish and the drink, further improving the overall flavor experience. Alternatively, for a more creative take, try glazing the smoked salmon with a mixture of brown sugar, mustard, and a splash of wheat bourbon. The caramelization from the glaze will enhance the caramel notes in the bourbon, while the bourbon's subtle spiciness adds depth to the sweet-salty contrast.
Smoked eel
The opulent, buttery texture of smoked eel is a natural match for a robust bourbon, particularly one that offers layers of spice and warmth. The eel, with its deep smoky and savory notes, works perfectly with the bourbon's complexity, as the charred oak undertones and sharpness cut through the fatty fish. Smoked eel goes especially well with a bourbon that has a high rye content, such as Bulleit Bourbon, as it delivers a spicy finish that complements the eel's richness. This results in a perfect balance where spicy goes against deep, and grilled counteracts the smoothness.
To create a more nuanced experience, drizzle the eel with a soy and mirin glaze, introducing an umami quality to bring out the bourbon's caramelized undertones. A sprinkle of sesame seeds and a few thinly sliced scallions will add textural contrast and a pleasant bite, enhancing the overall pairing. For those looking to experiment, pair smoked eel with a bourbon-based cocktail with hints of ginger or citrus. The subtle citrus acidity complements the richness, while the ginger enhances the depth of spice in bourbon.
Smoked tuna
Smoked tuna is a great partner to a high-rye bourbon whose peppery bite stands up to the tuna's bold flavor and smoky intensity. This is a fish that has a robust, firm texture that holds its own against the warmth and spice of a high-rye bourbon, such as Woodford Reserve Rye. The bourbon's bold, spicy profile balances the savoriness of the fish, amplifying its toasty character and adding a layer of complexity to the tasting experience. High-rye, with its long, spicy finish, complements the lingering smokiness of the tuna, creating a pairing that satisfies both the palate and the senses.
For a refined presentation, slice the smoked tuna thinly and drizzle with a bit of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon to brighten the dish. The acidity cuts through the heavy flavors and allows the spiciness to shine. Alternatively, a smoked tuna tartare with avocado and chili peppers aligns beautifully with a high-rye bourbon. The creamy avocado tempers the heat, while the spicy kick works in harmony with the peppery bourbon bite, creating a dynamic interplay of flavors.
Smoked mackerel
The intense smokiness and rich texture of smoked mackerel make it an excellent match for high-rye bourbon, as both have the power to stand up to its bold profile. The robust, caramel sweetness and peppery spice of a bourbon like Bulleit perfectly complement smoky fish, while the heat and oak present in a well-aged bourbon, such as Wild Turkey Rare Breed, enhance its robust profile. The interplay between the savory fish and the deep, spicy bourbon creates an unforgettable experience that is both complex and satisfying.
To complete the pairing, serve the smoked mackerel with horseradish cream and pickled beets. The sharp, tangy horseradish cuts through the mackerel, while the beets with their earthy sweetness provide a perfect foil to the smoked, salty fish. This combination brings out the complexity of both elements, emphasizing the toasty undertones and the spicy bourbon finish. Alternatively, for a more rustic yet luxurious experience, serve smoked mackerel pâté on toasted rye bread with a sprinkling of fresh chives to enhance bourbon's intense mouthfeel.
Lemony halibut skewers with chermoula
Lemony halibut skewers with chermoula is a bright and refreshing fish dish and a perfect pairing for a citrusy bourbon. The clean, flaky texture of halibut is complemented by the herbaceous and citrus-forward flavors of the chermoula marinade, creating a dish that is both light and flavorful. A soft and smooth bourbon with citrusy notes, like Four Roses Yellow Label, complements the bright lemony acidity and the herbal aromatics, bringing out the inherent elegance of both elements.
Chermoula is a North African marinade made with garlic, cumin, lemon, and fresh herbs. It imparts bold flavors that elevate all those caramel notes and smooth texture. The subtle warmth of cumin in the marinade beautifully complements bourbon's spicy character, while the fresh lemon acidity cuts through the spirit. To enhance the combination, grill the halibut skewers to develop a slightly charred exterior while making sure that the center is tender and flaky. Additionally, the sear will echo the bourbon's oak notes.
Grilled pompano with tangy ginger sauce
Grilled pompano, with its firm texture and mild flavor, provides an ideal base for a vibrant ginger sauce. The slightly oily nature of the fish complements the sharpness of the ginger, offering a savory depth that aligns well with a spicy bourbon. A bourbon with a noticeable peppery finish, such as Knob Creek's Rye, would elevate the dish by creating a balance between the spiciness and the sauce's tangy bite. To prepare the pompano, marinate it in a mixture of fresh ginger, soy sauce, lime juice, and a drizzle of honey for a touch of sweetness before grilling it to achieve a perfect char. This method enhances the natural flavors of the fish while the charred crust mingles with the bourbon's oak and pepper notes.
For the garnish, use fresh cilantro and sesame seeds. The subtle bitterness of the cilantro resonates with the bourbon's fruity complexity, while the sesame seeds offer nuttiness and a light crunch that contrasts bourbon with its smooth texture. This combination brings together the full-bodied, savory bourbon with the clean, fresh meal, creating a sophisticated harmony on the palate. Serve this combination for a meal that balances depth and lightness, leaving a lasting impression without overwhelming the senses.
Cedar-planked salmon with maple glaze
Cedar-planked salmon with a maple glaze is an outstanding pairing with a bourbon that has robust, caramel-forward notes, such as Woodford Reserve. The cedar plank imparts a smoky aroma, which complements the wood and oak characteristics of the bourbon. The maple glaze, with its touch of sweetness, mirrors the vanilla and caramel flavors found in the bourbon, creating a seamless partnership.
To prepare the dish, marinate the salmon in a mixture of maple syrup, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and a splash of bourbon, allowing the flavors to meld before grilling it on a cedar plank. This method infuses the fish with a subtle smokiness, adding to the complexity and depth. Serve with roasted root vegetables or an arugula salad. The earthy vegetables balance the lushness of the fish, while the peppery arugula offers a refreshing contrast to the smoky, sweet notes of the salmon and bourbon.
Grilled tuna steaks with citrus-ginger sauce
Grilled tuna steaks are hearty and bold and can handle strong seasonings and sauces. A perfect match for this dish is Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon, which delivers a robust, full-bodied flavor with caramelized notes, oak nuances, and a spicy finish. The bourbon's intensity complements the tuna, while the subtle warmth enhances the citrus-ginger flavors, giving the match a harmonious balance. The smooth, smoky undertones of the bourbon add an extra layer of depth, highlighting the richness of the fish without being too dominant.
To prepare the tuna, marinate the steaks in a mixture of orange juice, lime zest, freshly grated ginger, and soy sauce. Grill the tuna to medium-rare for optimal tenderness, but allow it develop a light char that will be a perfect contrast to the bright and zesty sauce. The combination of grilled tuna and tangy sauce mirrors the vibrant, peppery nature of the bourbon. The sauce will also amp up bourbon's warmth that will help cut through the tuna, refreshing the palate with every sip. Combining the dish with grilled asparagus or a light salad will introduce more freshness and texture but keep the focus on the dynamic pairing.
Bourbon peach roasted salmon
Bourbon peach roasted salmon brings together juicy ripe peaches and fatty salmon, creating a dish that would be an excellent partner for a smooth wheated bourbon. A bottle like Maker's Mark provides a touch of lushness that enhances the fruity glaze without overshadowing the richness of the fish. The mellow profile, with hints of vanilla and caramel, integrates beautifully with the caramelized peaches to make a sophisticated pairing.
To create this dish, coat the salmon in a glaze made with peach preserves, bourbon, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard. As the salmon roasts, the glaze caramelizes, deepening the flavors and imparting a delicate sweetness that perfectly complements bourbon and its subtle caramel and vanilla notes, creating a multi-layered taste experience that's both savory and sweet. Serve the salmon with roasted vegetables to deliver some earthy undertones or a light quinoa salad to keep things balanced and refreshing. This match offers an elegant fusion of textures and flavors for an ultimately refined experience.
Sushi or sashimi
Sushi and sashimi are delicate in flavor, which makes them ideal for a soft and smooth wheat bourbon such as Basil Hayden's. This bourbon displays faint vanilla nuances with hints of spice, allowing the clean, mild taste of sashimi to shine. To achieve balance, the subtle fruitiness you'll find in this bourbon is best paired with sushi varieties that use delicate fish like yellowtail or snapper, but you can also try scallops. Just make sure that the fish is mild enough that it doesn't overpower the bourbon.
Sushi rolls with cucumber or avocado will add a textural component and a refreshing note, while the umami-laden soy sauce will bring out all those caramel and vanilla undertones from the bourbon. On the other hand, wasabi will introduce a spicy contrast to offset all the richness. This combination is best enjoyed as a light meal or appetizer, where the bourbon and sushi are each given space to shine. The interplay between the tender texture, tangy soy sauce, and the smooth bourbon creates a sophisticated tasting experience, making it an excellent choice for everyone who wants a lighter meal that will still showcase complexity and creativity.
Blackened cod
Blackened cod, with its perfectly crispy, peppered crust, is an outstanding match for a high-rye bourbon like Four Roses Single Barrel. The cod, with its bold, smoky seasoning, beautifully complements the spicy, pepper-forward notes of the rye, while the tender, flaky fish offers a smooth contrast to the bourbon's fiery edge. Each bite of the cod, with its crisp outer layer and delicate interior, enhances the complexities of the bourbon, making the pairing come alive with every sip.
To prepare this dish, coat the cod fillets with a robust spice blend of paprika, cayenne, and black pepper before searing them in a hot skillet. The intense heat helps to form a perfectly crispy crust while the interior remains moist and tender. This combination works as the spicy crust and the rye-forward bourbon match in intensity to create a pairing that is assertive and balanced at the same time. This dish draws out the best bourbon characteristics, allowing its peppery notes to come through on the palate.
Miso-glazed black cod
Miso-glazed black cod, with its flaky texture and flavor-packed glaze, pairs beautifully with a bourbon like Basil Hayden's. The tender fish with its rich umami glaze perfectly balances this bourbon with its spicy, caramel notes, creating a harmonious combination where they enhance each other's flavors. Miso, a fermented paste made from soybeans and salt, is an umami-rich ingredient so expect a lot of complexity from this pairing. The paste will create a thick glaze that will cling to the fish and intensify as the fish cooks.
To make this dish, marinate the black cod in a mixture of white miso, sake, mirin, and brown sugar for a day before broiling it. The glaze caramelizes during cooking, creating a robust flavor profile. The miso, with its signature funky flavors, will balance out the typical bourbon spiciness, keeping the palate fresh. The glaze has a lot of character, but it's simple enough not to overwhelm anything. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds for added texture and aroma. Finish this by serving steamed rice or sauteed greens on the side and let the focus stay on the interaction between the cod and bourbon.