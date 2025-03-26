12 Best Fish Dishes To Pair With A Glass Of Bourbon

Pairing bourbon with fish may not be the first combination that comes to mind, but it's a match made in culinary heaven. While we often hear about bourbon's ability to elevate seafood like lobster or scallops, there's an entire world of fish dishes that deserve the same attention. The beauty of bourbon lies in its complex, nuanced flavors, which can range from rich caramel and vanilla to toasty, oaky, and spicy notes.

This complexity goes wonderful with fish, enhancing everything from delicate white fillets to heartier, more flavorful varieties. Whether you're reaching for a smooth, light wheat bourbon or a bold, peaty dram, there's a fish pairing that will bring out the best in both. From dishes with a touch of smoky char to those laced with citrusy zest, bourbon has a surprising ability to complement the savory flavors of fish in ways that create a great dining experience, both for experts and bourbon novices.

As a food journalist with experience in the liquor industry, I've found that bourbon's versatility extends far beyond traditional combinations, making it a surprisingly great companion to many fish dishes. The key is balance — bourbon's bold character should enhances the fish without overpowering it. So, if you're ready to step outside the usual sparkling wine and fried fish pairing box, here are the 12 best fish dishes to enjoy with a glass of bourbon.