Why Sparkling Wine Pairs So Well With Fried Fish

Any good meal can be completed with wine — but that wine must be chosen with discretion. Fried fish dishes can be harder to pair wine with than other meals. To make the process easier, Tasting Table spoke with an expert to find out what type of wine is the best match for fried fish and why. The expert is Vajra Stratigos, the director of operations at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.

First things first, when it comes to picking a wine to pair with fried fish, the answer is easily sparkling wine, be it Champagne, prosecco, or so on. Stratigos explains why, stating, "For fried fish, many of the leaner, brighter, and higher toned wines work just fine but there is that extra thing, beyond acidity in a great bubbly that physically impacts the pairing with its textural fizz. Sparkling wines are inherently more exciting and alive."

Stratigos's specific recommendation is the Von Winning, Riesling, Extra Brut, Sekt, which comes from Pfalz Germany. Taste wise, this wine has notes of citrus, nectarine, and green apple. Additionally, it's much more dry than it is sweet. Put simply, Stratigos described this choice as a "good fried fish wine!" However, if this doesn't sound like your taste — perhaps is you prefer sweet wines to dry — then feel free to branch out into other sparkling wines. After all, there are at least 20 different types of sparkling wine to choose from.