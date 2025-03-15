Remove Silverfish From Your Kitchen With 2 Fresh Ingredients

How do you use these natural remedies? While mint is a must to upgrade a store-bought pesto, offering a delicious and refreshing bite to humans, silverfish despise this herb's cooling sensation. If silverfish are a problem in the kitchen, you can keep a couple of mint plants in strategic areas. The same goes for maintaining a thyme plant or two. And there is a nice side benefit to having these herbs in your kitchen. The next time you are making a spring blush negroni cocktail or a mint julep, you will have fresh thyme and mint ready for use.

If you don't have a green thumb and struggle to keep plants alive, there's another option. Use some thyme, peppermint, or spearmint oil spray and mark off a perimeter with it. You know when Gandalf slammed his staff to the ground and uttered, "You shall not pass," that is exactly what this oil spray does with these bugs. The silverfish will be kept far away from your cooking area. However, this is not a one-and-done solution. You will need to reapply your spray at least once a week, and if your kitchen is exceptionally warm, perhaps more frequently as its effectiveness diminishes with heat.