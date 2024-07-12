Mint Is The Fresh Herb Your Store-Bought Pesto Is Missing

With pasta sauce it never helps to be shackled by tradition, especially when you're trying to add flavor to bland store-bought pesto. Our endless debates over authenticity often get so narrow that we ignore the many versions of traditional recipes that exist in their respective home countries. Some people act like only pesto made from basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano is the real deal, and they're dead wrong. Not only are there plenty of non-traditional variations that are delicious, there are plenty of regional variations of pesto throughout Italy that incorporate different nuts, tomatoes, citrus zest, and even pig lard. An easy way to think outside of the norms with pesto is to start with a fresh bunch of mint.

Mint is a great addition to store-bought pesto or in a fresh homemade version, like in our almond mint pesto. The jarred stuff often lacks the fresh punch of the homemade versions as its flavors dull in storage. Mint is a very strong herb on its own (in our recipe it needs to be paired with a more bitter partner like spinach), but its bright, cool flavor is similar to basil in many ways. A teaspoon or two chopped and mixed into your store-bought pesto helps liven it back up without changing its basic taste too much. Think of what a squeeze of lemon can do to a slow-cooked sauce, when all those subdued notes wake back up ... that's what mint can do for jarred pesto.