The Hands-Down Best Frozen Chinese Food Is Only Available At One Chain

Nothing is more comforting than eating hot, fresh Chinese food right out of the iconic takeout containers. From the typical Americanized Chinese food staples such as fried rice and General Tso's chicken, to more traditional fare like cumin lamb or mapo spicy tofu.

Ordering from your favorite spot is not always an option, or sometimes making your own Chinese food is out of reach (and exhausting!), or you just can't seem to snag a reservation at Din Tai Fung to try its garlic green beans. This is when we turn to the frozen aisles at our local grocery stores to fill the void. But with the multitude of options available, it becomes difficult to decide which ones are the best. We recently ranked 15 frozen Chinese food meals, featuring brands such as Marie Callender's and P.F. Chang's. We found high-quality and impressive items, but also some that were heavily disappointing. Coming in last place was Tai Pei's Beef & Broccoli, which had terrible texture and its sauce was way too sweet. However, our winner, Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, made up for any previous disappointment with its perfect amount of crisp and addictive sauce.