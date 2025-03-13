We Asked Starbucks About The New Water Policy – Here's What You Need To Know
Starbucks fans started 2025 seriously stirred up. The company announced a global policy change, introduced a new code of conduct, and most importantly, changed its "open-door" approach. Moving forward, if you want to enjoy the seating or restrooms, you'll have to be a paying customer. But what about the impact of these changes on Starbucks' free water? Technically speaking, complimentary water is now only for paying customers — a disappointing turn of events for many. So we went straight to the source for some clarity on the matter.
Tasting Table spoke to a company representative, who explained the new stance. "Our approach to water is like how most cafes and restaurants operate and goes hand-in-hand with our code of conduct," they said. "For example, you receive water once you've ordered at the counter or as you sit in a café with table service, which requires a purchase."
However, there is a caveat: According to Starbucks, the policy has primarily arisen from people requesting free water from the hand-off plane. The spokesperson again elaborates: "Our baristas are always empowered to assess each situation and make the moment right for our customers. We're simply asking that water is handled like other orders — at the point of sale".
So memorize what not to do when ordering a free water at Starbucks. Don't interrupt the service flow (especially when baristas are busy with handcrafted drinks); instead, politely request free water from the tills. You never know unless you ask — but it's important to request the right way.
Summer could bring further changes
Ultimately, securing that free cup of water has always been a question of timing. Are baristas rushed off their feet or in a leisurely position to grab that extra glass? And have you asked at the correct point (at the till, not the hand-off plane)? There are also other considerations. For example, licensed stores often charge fees to cover material costs; this is why some Starbucks locations won't give you free water, even before the policy change.
Things could shake up further in summer, too. "As we head into the warmer months, we are exploring ways to continue to streamline requests and minimize interruptions to the flow of service," the spokesperson reveals. "For example, if stores experience a high volume of water requests or that feel strongly there is a need to provide access to water, self-service stations in their stores may be an option."
Some stores have already been testing the waters with station refills. Our advice? Carry a refillable water bottle; if you stumble across a participating venue, you'll avoid potential cup surcharges. Yes, Starbucks will fill your Stanley tumbler when you order a drink, and at future water stations, this could be an effective hack to save a few cents.