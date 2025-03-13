We Asked Starbucks About The New Water Policy – Here's What You Need To Know

Starbucks fans started 2025 seriously stirred up. The company announced a global policy change, introduced a new code of conduct, and most importantly, changed its "open-door" approach. Moving forward, if you want to enjoy the seating or restrooms, you'll have to be a paying customer. But what about the impact of these changes on Starbucks' free water? Technically speaking, complimentary water is now only for paying customers — a disappointing turn of events for many. So we went straight to the source for some clarity on the matter.

Tasting Table spoke to a company representative, who explained the new stance. "Our approach to water is like how most cafes and restaurants operate and goes hand-in-hand with our code of conduct," they said. "For example, you receive water once you've ordered at the counter or as you sit in a café with table service, which requires a purchase."

However, there is a caveat: According to Starbucks, the policy has primarily arisen from people requesting free water from the hand-off plane. The spokesperson again elaborates: "Our baristas are always empowered to assess each situation and make the moment right for our customers. We're simply asking that water is handled like other orders — at the point of sale".

So memorize what not to do when ordering a free water at Starbucks. Don't interrupt the service flow (especially when baristas are busy with handcrafted drinks); instead, politely request free water from the tills. You never know unless you ask — but it's important to request the right way.