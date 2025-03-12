The 2 McDonald's Sauces That Actually Aren't Gluten Free
With a wide variety of food items available on the McDonald's menu, every customer can find something to satisfy their taste buds. That includes customers who have certain dietary restrictions and those looking for gluten-free options. Since McDonald's does not have a specific gluten-free menu or certify any gluten-free menu items, customers must ensure their go-to orders don't contain wheat.
While many modifications can be made to McDonald's orders to take out gluten, two sauces — Sweet 'N Sour Sauce and Tangy BBQ — should be avoided because they both contain wheat. The Sweet 'N Sour Sauce can add tangy flavors to chicken nuggets and works well as a mix-in with other sauces, but it contains soy sauce, which, according to McDonald's contains soybeans, wheat, water, and salt. The same goes for Tangy BBQ, which also contains soy sauce with the same quartet of ingredients.
McDonald's famous fries are also off-limits to customers because the beef flavoring added to the oil in the fryer contains wheat. For those who enjoy dipping sauces, Tangy BBQ and Sweet 'N Sour appear to be the only ones that have gluten.
How to enjoy a gluten-free McDonald's meal
While any fast food menu can be a minefield for customers needing to avoid gluten, there are ways to enjoy McDonald's even if the french fries and some of the dipping sauces are off the table. For that matter, Chicken McNuggets are to be avoided too because the breading contains wheat. The easiest way to have a gluten-free experience at McDonald's is to order breakfast sandwiches or burgers with no buns, since those contain gluten. Since fries are a no-go, customers can still order apple slices, a sundae, or a McFlurry to pair with their main course.
For those looking for different fast food options, there are plenty of choices to satisfy your hunger. Chick-fil-A famously offers grilled chicken nuggets and gives customers a chance to substitute a gluten-free bun on any sandwich. In-N-Out Burger offers customers a protein-style burger off its secret menu that features a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. While some beloved menu items at popular chains may be off-limits, knowing what and how to order still allows customers with gluten allergies to enjoy fast food.