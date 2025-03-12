The 2 McDonald's Sauces That Actually Aren't Gluten Free

With a wide variety of food items available on the McDonald's menu, every customer can find something to satisfy their taste buds. That includes customers who have certain dietary restrictions and those looking for gluten-free options. Since McDonald's does not have a specific gluten-free menu or certify any gluten-free menu items, customers must ensure their go-to orders don't contain wheat.

While many modifications can be made to McDonald's orders to take out gluten, two sauces — Sweet 'N Sour Sauce and Tangy BBQ — should be avoided because they both contain wheat. The Sweet 'N Sour Sauce can add tangy flavors to chicken nuggets and works well as a mix-in with other sauces, but it contains soy sauce, which, according to McDonald's contains soybeans, wheat, water, and salt. The same goes for Tangy BBQ, which also contains soy sauce with the same quartet of ingredients.

McDonald's famous fries are also off-limits to customers because the beef flavoring added to the oil in the fryer contains wheat. For those who enjoy dipping sauces, Tangy BBQ and Sweet 'N Sour appear to be the only ones that have gluten.