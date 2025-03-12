The Popular Breakfast Brand With The Worst Frozen Waffles
Frozen waffles are truly the perfect treat. From replicating sweet and savory waffle recipes to finding fun, exciting ways to incorporate them into your daily meals, you can eat them in various ways. Plus, there are plenty of types of waffles to try. However, there's only one brand of frozen waffles that reigns supreme, and it's Eggo. In fact, Eggo has been ranked the most popular brand for frozen waffles, pancakes, and French toast in the United States. Roughly 50 million Americans consumed regular Eggo Waffles, while 47 million Americans consumed both Nutri-Grain and Homestyle Waffles in 2020, according to a recent Statista study. With how popular and beloved Eggo is, you would expect it to continuously produce amazing products. However, sometimes, it completely misses the mark. And that's very evident with Eggo's Grab & Go Liège-Style Buttery Maple Flavored Waffles.
These waffles are such a letdown that they were ranked the worst frozen waffle brand by the Tasting Table staff. Inspired by Liège waffles, not to be confused with standard Belgian waffles, this treat tastes nothing like waffles. It's very similar to funnel cake, but it lacks the freshness that homemade baked goods have. It's also much smaller and sweeter than regular waffles. And they take a while to prepare — they need up to an hour to defrost before you can eat them. Since they're meant to be enjoyed as is, they won't crisp up or cook properly if you try to reheat them. This is something to keep in mind if you prefer warm, crisp waffles.
Why you shouldn't add Eggo's Liège-Style Buttery Maple Flavored Waffles to your grocery list
Like its Belgian counterpart, which features a thick dough, Eggo's frozen version is made with a brioche dough. It even includes pearl sugar, a key ingredient in Liège waffles. However, this sweet addition isn't utilized the same way. Instead, the original incorporates pear sugar into the dough to form a caramelized exterior that's both crunchy and sweet, while Eggo's version uses it for extra sweetness.
Since Eggo's rendition lacks this crispy detail, its waffles have a light, fluffy texture that desperately needs a crunchy element. They do, however, deliver the butter and maple flavors they promised to have. But, without the signature caramelized shell, these Liège-style waffles fail to live up to the greatest of this Belgian treat.
Along with invert sugar and sugar, there are 13 grams of added sugar per serving size in Eggo's Grab & Go Liège-Style Buttery Maple Flavored Waffles, which means one waffle has 26% of your daily value of sugar. Meanwhile, two of the brand's Homestyle Waffles have 4 grams of sugar and other Eggo breakfast products have less than 13 grams per serving.
Not available at most grocery stores, you'll find these frozen waffles at Target for $5.99 or at Walmart for $4.98. For comparison, you can purchase a box of 10 Eggo Homestyle Waffles for only $2.99 at Target or $2.97 at Walmart. While that box might last you several days, the Liège-style waffles might last a day or two since they're small, and you might not feel satisfied with only one.