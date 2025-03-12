The Popular Breakfast Brand With The Worst Frozen Waffles

Like its Belgian counterpart, which features a thick dough, Eggo's frozen version is made with a brioche dough. It even includes pearl sugar, a key ingredient in Liège waffles. However, this sweet addition isn't utilized the same way. Instead, the original incorporates pear sugar into the dough to form a caramelized exterior that's both crunchy and sweet, while Eggo's version uses it for extra sweetness.

Since Eggo's rendition lacks this crispy detail, its waffles have a light, fluffy texture that desperately needs a crunchy element. They do, however, deliver the butter and maple flavors they promised to have. But, without the signature caramelized shell, these Liège-style waffles fail to live up to the greatest of this Belgian treat.

Along with invert sugar and sugar, there are 13 grams of added sugar per serving size in Eggo's Grab & Go Liège-Style Buttery Maple Flavored Waffles, which means one waffle has 26% of your daily value of sugar. Meanwhile, two of the brand's Homestyle Waffles have 4 grams of sugar and other Eggo breakfast products have less than 13 grams per serving.

Not available at most grocery stores, you'll find these frozen waffles at Target for $5.99 or at Walmart for $4.98. For comparison, you can purchase a box of 10 Eggo Homestyle Waffles for only $2.99 at Target or $2.97 at Walmart. While that box might last you several days, the Liège-style waffles might last a day or two since they're small, and you might not feel satisfied with only one.