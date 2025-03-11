12 Best Cake Carriers, According To Reviews
Whether you're making a birthday cake recipe worth celebrating, baking a cake for a decadent finish to a dinner party, or bringing a cake to share with colleagues at work, carrying and transporting it will be much easier — and safer — if you have a cake carrier. Most cake carriers feature a dome-like lid that secures to a large base. Their design ensures that your cake stays covered and protected without damaging the icing, as would be likely if you were to try to wrap it with some plastic wrap or foil. Cake carriers are also airtight, which means they can help prevent your baked masterpiece from getting stale and dry too quickly.
If you've started looking for a new cake carrier, then you might be feeling overwhelmed by all the options on the market. We've worked to narrow down these options for you, evaluating the different cake carriers based on their customer reviews. We also considered features such as size, the ease of opening and carrying, and versatility (such as whether the carrier could also be used for cupcakes) when finalizing our list of recommendations. You can find more information about our methodology at the end of the article.
Ohuhu Cake Carrier
This Ohuhu Cake Carrier is designed to fit cakes with a diameter of up to 10 inches. The dome-shaped lid gives it a 6-inch height as well, allowing it to accommodate many layer cakes. The design features a round base which has three clips to keep it securely attached to the clear lid. This carrier is designed with versatility in mind. The non-slip base is reversible, providing one flat side to hold your cakes and one side with five compartments to hold fruits, veggies, and other snacks. A cupcake insert also comes with each purchase, allowing this model to double as a cupcake carrier. The carrier is available with a green, pink, purple, white, or white and red handle and base.
Thousands of customers have taken the time to review this cake carrier, and the majority of these reviewers have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that several praise in their write-ups is the overall design of the carrier. They appreciate the tight-closing latches, the integrated handle, the reversible base, and the included cupcake holder. Several customers mention that it is adequately sized to accommodate a two-layer cake, but a few wish it was taller so that they could use it with a three-layer cake or more intricately-decorated two-layer cake.
Purchase the Ohuhu Cake Carrier at Amazon from $23.99 (on sale from $19.54)
Sterilite Cake Server
The Sterilite Cake Server offers an 8-inch height, allowing it to accommodate many taller takes. The bottom tray has a 13 ⅞-inch diameter, leaving plenty of space to hold a 10-inch round cake without worrying about the frosting rubbing off on the sides of the lid. This model also offers an integrated carrying handle at the top of the lid and two latches on the base to keep the clear cover in place.
This cake carrier comes very highly recommended by customers, as an overwhelming majority of them have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Several share that this cake carrier feels very well-built and sturdy. They note that the plastic is thick and that the latches provide a tight grip to ensure that the lid doesn't inadvertently get pulled off. Many also highlight this product as a great value for the money, referencing its relatively affordable price and overall functionality.
Purchase the Sterilite Cake Server at Amazon for $19.78 (on sale from $17.87)
Wilton Cake and Cupcake Carrier
The cake carrier from Wilton features a dual-sided base that allows it to double as a cupcake carrier. One side of the base is flat and able to accommodate cakes with a diameter of up to 10 inches. The other side features rounded slots to securely hold up to 13 of your favorite chocolate, vanilla, or caramel apple cupcakes. The carrier features a large, clear, dome-shaped lid. With the lid on, it is about 8 inches tall, allowing it to hold cakes with many layers. A solid handle is integrated into the design of the lid, and there are two large purple clips on the base to attach it to the lid for worry-free transport.
Overall, customers who have purchased this cake carrier are happy with it. Many mention that it is a good size, providing ample space to hold their cakes and help them transport them with ease. Others highlight the overall quality of the carrier, sharing that it feels durable and sturdy.
Purchase the Wilton Cake and Cupcake Carrier at Amazon for $23.46
Houzzkingz Cake and Cupcake Carrier
Safely transport your moist and fluffy vegan chocolate cake, red velvet cake, or confetti cupcakes with this cake and cupcake carrier from Houzzkingz. Unlike many other carriers that feature a flat tray for holding cakes, this model features a slightly elevated stand. This can allow for a more elegant presentation when you get where you're going and are ready to serve the cake to friends or family. The stand has a 12-inch diameter to hold 10-inch cakes. With the lid on, the total height of the carrier is 6 inches, making this product a more suitable pick for transporting shorter cakes. You can purchase this model with a blue or red stand. Each comes with a coordinated cupcake holder to let you carry up to 11 cupcakes.
Most customers are pleased with this cake carrier. They share that it is a good size for transporting two-layer cakes and other smaller desserts. Several also mention the stand in their write-ups, noting that it makes it easier to decorate the cakes and helps when serving or presenting the cake. However, a few reviewers were not sold on the overall quality of this carrier compared to others. Some mention that it doesn't feel very heavy-duty, while others note that the latches can be difficult to snap closed.
Purchase the Houzzkingz Cake and Cupcake Carrier at Amazon for $22.99
Feeoowv Cake and Cupcake Carrier
The next time you get creative with finding new ways to use boxed cake mix, keep your creations fresh by storing them in the Feeoowv Cake and Cupcake Carrier. This is a rectangular carrier, making it a suitable option for those who prefer to cook their cakes in a 13-inch by 9-inch pan instead of round pans. The carrier features a removable platform with one flat side for cakes and one side with round slots to hold 12 cupcakes. The platter has integrated handles on the side, making it easy to remove from the plastic case when you're ready to cut or serve the cake. There are four clips — one on each side of the rectangular case — to keep the lid securely in place. Each purchase also includes a slice and serve cutter.
Most customers who reviewed this cake carrier gave it either a 4- or 5-star rating. Many highlight its versatility in their reviews, highlighting the reversible tray that can hold a large rectangular cake or 12 cupcakes. Opinions on the durability of the carrier are mixed. Some find it well-made and sturdy, while others note that the plastic is not sufficiently thick and that the handle isn't strong enough to support the weight of a heavy cake.
Purchase the Feeoowv Cake and Cupcake Carrier at Amazon for $24.99
Prepworks Collapsible Cake and Cupcake Carrier
Carry your best cupcake recipes and cake recipes in style with the Prepworks Collapsible Cupcake Carrier. The unique design of this product makes it an especially good fit for those who have limited storage space in their kitchen. The lid features a silicone band that allows it to collapse for much more compact storage. However, when fully open, the carrier is still large enough to accommodate a layer cake or even two layers of cupcakes. Round cakes — with a diameter of up to 10 inches — can sit directly on the gray base. Two stacking cupcake trays, which each hold 12 cupcakes, are also included. Once you're ready to serve your cupcakes, you can remove the upper tray and place it next to the lower one in the base for a beautiful presentation.
The vast majority of customers who have purchased this cake carrier gave it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many praise the collapsible design, sharing that it reduces the amount of space the carrier takes up in their cabinets. Others are impressed with how much the carrier can hold. They appreciate the taller lid for cakes and the two cupcake tiers that let them transport up to 24 cupcakes. One feature that many would like to see improved is the clasp. Some have noted that the latches don't stay locked.
Purchase the Prepworks Collapsible Cupcake Carrier at Amazon for $47.95
Nordic Ware Bundt Cake Keeper
If you make bundt cakes more often than sheet or layered cakes, then the Nordic Ware Bundt Cake Keeper may be for you. It is designed to be the ideal size and shape for holding bundt cakes to keep them fresh or make them easier to transport. The bottom tray has a 12.6-inch diameter and the height of the carrier is 6.5 inches. This model is made from BPA-free plastic. It has a greenish blue base to hold a bundt cake and a translucent lid with an integrated handle for carrying. Twisting the lid clockwise over the base will lock it into place, while twisting it counterclockwise will allow you to remove it when you're ready to cut and serve your beautiful bundt cake.
According to the majority of customers who reviewed this carrier, it is a highly functional product. Reviewers note that it is the ideal size to hold a bundt cake and appreciate how easy the lid is to twist on and off. Many also share that the locking lid helps to keep their cakes and other baked goods fresh. However, a few reviewers mention that the plastic feels a bit flimsier than they would like.
Purchase the Nordic Ware Bundt Cake Keeper at Amazon for $24.20 (on sale from $21)
Tupperware Collapsible Cake Taker
This cake carrier from Tupperware features a collapsible design that lets you use it to carry shorter or taller cakes with ease. By twisting the translucent cover, you can expand its height from 3 inches to 5.5 inches to find the best fit for your cakes, pies, and other baked goods. The green base is large enough to accommodate desserts with a diameter of up to 11 inches. A few other features of this model include the handle for easy carrying and the reversible base that can also be used to hold smaller desserts, snacks, fruit, and more with its 6-compartment design. Both the base and lid are also dishwasher safe.
Customers who have tried this cake carrier have generally positive things to share about it. They appreciate the integrated handle that makes it easy to transport their baked goods. Others highlight the overall quality of the piece, noting that it is made with heavy-duty plastic and that it feels sturdy.
Purchase the Tupperware Collapsible Cake Taker at Amazon for $49.99
Tribello Extra Large Cake Carrier
Bring your favorite decadent cake recipes to family gatherings, park picnics, and company events with the Tribello Extra Large Cake Carrier. While some carriers are only about 6 inches tall, making it challenging to fit some two layer cakes, this one offers a few additional inches of space. It is 8 inches tall and has a base with a diameter of just over 13 inches. With these dimensions, it is large enough to easily transport a decorated two layer cake with a diameter of up to 10 inches. The carrier offers two side latches to keep the translucent cover in place and has an integrated handle across the top for easy carrying. It is made from BPA- and phthalate-free plastic.
Overall, customers are satisfied with this cake carrier from Tribello. In their write-ups, many highlight its functionality. They note that the latches provide a secure closure, that the carrier feels sturdy, and that it makes it much easier to bring a cake with them. Unfortunately, multiple customers share that they are not pleased with the design of the handle. They share that it arrives unattached and that getting it to lock in properly can be difficult.
Purchase the Tribello Extra Large Cake Carrier at Amazon for $27.99
Buddeez Cupcake and Cake Carrier
The Buddeez Cupcake and Cake Carrier is another rectangular option for those who prefer to bake a single-layer cake in a 13-inch by 9-inch pan. This carrier is designed to transport your cake directly in the baking pan. It also comes with a removable cupcake holder, which has slots to hold up to 12 cupcakes. If you need to bring multiple cakes or cupcakes to an event, you can purchase multiple carriers and stack them together using the special claps. Doing so will allow you to carry them with one single handle. Each purchase also comes with a Slice-N-Serve utensil, so you'll have everything you need to serve your delicious creations when you get to your destination.
If you ask users what they think of this cake and cupcake carrier, most will have a lot of positive things to tell you. In their reviews, many praise this model for its transportability. They appreciate the sturdy handle, the tight-locking latches, and the ability to stack multiple carriers together to bring more items to an event. Several reviewers also note that they feel that this carrier is a good value for the money. Beyond being functional, it is reasonably-priced, they share.
Purchase the Buddeez Cupcake and Cake Carrier at Amazon for $34.99 (on sale from $28.95)
MosJos Extra Large Cake Carrier
Take a look at the MosJos Cake Carrier. It is designed to accommodate 10-inch cakes of up to three layers with its 7-inch dome lid. The lid features an integrated handle that lifts up when you're ready to transport your cake. The base of the carrier has two claps that snap over the lid to ensure it stays in place and keeps your cake safe as you carry or move it. The bottom tray of this model is also reversible. In addition to the flat side for holding a cake, it offers a five-sectioned tray on the other side, which you can use for serving snacks, appetizers, mini desserts, fruits, and more. You can purchase this cake carrier with a green or white base and handle.
The majority of customers have awarded this cake carrier with a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that several highlight is how easy it is to carry. They appreciate the design of the handle and find it comfortable to hold. Some share that the latches offer a secure hold, while a few customers wish that they were a bit stronger than they are.
Purchase the MosJos Extra Large Cake Carrier at Amazon for $28.99
CasaWare Covered Rectangular Cake Pan with Handles
This cake pan from CasaWare offers a unique feature. It comes with a clear lid, allowing it to function as a baking pan, storage pan, and carrying case for your rectangular cakes. The 13-inch by 9-inch pan features a ceramic non-stick coating which is free of lead, PFOAs, PFAS, and many other harmful chemicals. You can choose from a red granite, blue granite, rose gold granite, or silver granite finish. The plastic lid that comes with each pan features two latches to secure it in place on both short ends of the pan. It also features a dual handle that folds down to keep it compact when not in use.
Most customers are pleased with their decision to purchase this baking pan and lid set. They find the nonstick surface of the pan easy to clean and appreciate that it comes with a lid. Others praise the color selection that lets them express themselves or coordinate with the look of their kitchen. However, while some customers appreciate the included lid and how it makes it easier to transport cakes and other items in the pan, others are disappointed with its quality. Some share that their lid broke too easily, while others experienced trouble with the latches.
Purchase the CasaWare Covered Rectangular Cake Pan with Handles at Amazon for $26.49
Methodology
As we put together these recommendations for the best cake carriers, we looked closely at customer reviews and ratings for the various options on the market. We only selected products that came highly recommended by customers (an average rating of at least 4 stars). We also only chose products that had been reviewed by dozens, if not hundreds or thousands of customers to provide more confidence that the average rating was a true reflection of the cake carrier's quality and performance. To further narrow down our list of recommendations, we also considered other features such as the capacity of each carrier and the size of the cakes it could accommodate, its overall design, and how easy it is to open and latch closed. Additionally, we also aimed to include a few options that could also be used to carry cupcakes for readers who may need to transport both cakes and cupcakes from time to time.