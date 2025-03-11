Can A Costco Membership Card Actually Get You Through TSA?
There are a lot of benefits to a Costco membership, the main one being how easy it is to save money buying groceries and other products from the warehouse chain. But according to some online chatter, a Costco membership card may even help get you through the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) checkpoints at the airport, which sounds like a rather fantastical claim. Turns out, a Costco membership card can actually help you get through TSA if you've forgotten your ID, but it does not replace a valid government-issued ID.
According to the TSA website, "Adult passengers 18 and over must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint in order to travel." The agency provides a list of such acceptable identifications, including driver's licenses, passports, and DHS trusted traveler cards. We should note that a Costco membership card is not on that list. However, the TSA also notes that travelers without acceptable identification may still be allowed to fly by completing an identity verification process, "which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity." Additional screening may occur afterward.
In the past, there have been documented examples where a Costco membership card was used as part of that identity verification process. In some cases, TSA agents will even ask travelers without identification if they have a Costco membership card. It may not replace your ID, but a Costco membership may help if you forget it at home.
Things to keep in mind for using your Costco membership card at the airport
If you do end up having to use your Costco membership card to validate your identity at the TSA security checkpoint, be sure to arrive at the airport with plenty of extra time. The TSA recommends three hours if you don't have acceptable identification. You may also be asked to provide additional items, such as a credit card with your name on it, or answer questions related to your identity. Additionally, you may be subject to a secondary screening process, which can include a full-body pat-down and additional checks on your carry-on luggage.
The benefit of using your Costco card to get through TSA at the airport is that you will be able to access Costco locations at your destination, a definite membership perk to take advantage of while traveling — though this only works domestically since you will need a passport to enter another country. If all you have is your Costco membership card at a U.S. airport, you won't be able to hit up the unique, landscape-blending location in Mexico City.