Your Banana Bread Will Thank You For This Extra Step

To ferment the bananas, simply measure out the amount your recipe calls for, add them to a bowl, and mash with a fork. Next, place the mashed banana in a jar or cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. A culture will help speed the process along, but it isn't necessary. You could also place a cinnamon stick in the bananas for added flavor.

Store the bananas at room temperature for about two days or until you see them start to brown. The refrigerator is also an option. You can usually save mashed bananas for up to four days in the fridge, but they should be ready in just 24 hours. If there are any signs of mold, an unpleasant smell, or excess liquid, toss them.

Once the bananas are ready, continue with your recipe as usual. You can also blend fermented bananas to create an ice cream topping, or add them straight to refreshing smoothie recipes. They can be a delicious addition to oatmeal, too, and they'll add more flavor to yogurt. Whether you're ready to dive back into banana bread or not, this extra step will amplify your loaf, giving it something extra that will keep you coming back for more.