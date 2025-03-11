The Unexpected Addition That Mimics Gluten In Gluten-Free Baking
Getting great results with gluten-free baking can be complicated. Although there are various types of gluten-free flour available, making a one-to-one swap for wheat flour in a recipe won't usually work. To understand why your gluten-free goods aren't coming out the way you'd like, it's important to be aware of the role that gluten plays in baking. Gluten is a protein found in wheat and other grains that both acts as a binder and provides structure. This is why gluten-free breads or cookies can be crumbly, with nothing to hold the starches together. So, how do we replicate the effects of gluten?
Well, you need to use ingredients that will take on these specific roles. Many commercially made gluten-free mixes do this by combining two or more gluten-free flours or adding binders such as xanthan gum to combat dry gluten-free goods. However, depending on the type of structure you're looking for, you can also add high-protein ingredients, including cottage cheese. Yes, seriously. This might seem like just part of the trend of adding cottage cheese to every recipe under the sun, but like other proteins, the casein in cottage cheese hardens when it's cooked, providing some added stability for your gluten-free creation.
Adding cottage cheese to your gluten-free baking
Successfully using cottage cheese in your baking comes down to what kind of baked good you are making. While cottage cheese is high in protein, it doesn't do anything to add elasticity, so it's not going to help you whip up a batch of gluten-free croissants. Likewise, it lacks the sticky, binding properties of gluten, so you will most likely still need a binding agent such as eggs or psyllium husks.
Where this addition shines is in making baked goods that don't require a stiff or chewy texture and instead need to be light and soft. These three-ingredient pancakes are a perfect example. The egg helps to bind the oats, while the added structure provided by the cottage cheese helps them to rise and prevents a dense, flat pancake.
Additionally, try adding cottage cheese to your gluten-free muffins or quick breads. The ingredient will add moisture as well as structure, avoiding that dry, crumbly texture that's so prevalent in gluten-free cooking. Just be aware that cottage cheese will impart a tangy flavor, so while it would go well in a gluten-free version of this sharp cheddar apple quick bread, it might be unsettling when added to a gluten-free chocolate cake.