The Unexpected Addition That Mimics Gluten In Gluten-Free Baking

Getting great results with gluten-free baking can be complicated. Although there are various types of gluten-free flour available, making a one-to-one swap for wheat flour in a recipe won't usually work. To understand why your gluten-free goods aren't coming out the way you'd like, it's important to be aware of the role that gluten plays in baking. Gluten is a protein found in wheat and other grains that both acts as a binder and provides structure. This is why gluten-free breads or cookies can be crumbly, with nothing to hold the starches together. So, how do we replicate the effects of gluten?

Well, you need to use ingredients that will take on these specific roles. Many commercially made gluten-free mixes do this by combining two or more gluten-free flours or adding binders such as xanthan gum to combat dry gluten-free goods. However, depending on the type of structure you're looking for, you can also add high-protein ingredients, including cottage cheese. Yes, seriously. This might seem like just part of the trend of adding cottage cheese to every recipe under the sun, but like other proteins, the casein in cottage cheese hardens when it's cooked, providing some added stability for your gluten-free creation.