What To Look For When Buying Canned Espresso Martinis
Crafting your own espresso martini at home can be a laborious experience. First, you have to pull espresso shots, let them cool off a bit, and ideally chill the martini glasses ahead of time. Then, you have to gather the other ingredients and equipment, pour them over ice in a cocktail shaker, and shake your arms to exhaustion before pouring the drink into the chilled glasses. Not everyone wants to go through all that, especially the cleaning up afterward. Fortunately, canned cocktails are readily available, and even espresso martinis have made their way to store shelves and refrigerators.
But, not all canned espresso martinis are created equal, and there is one particular element to look for when shopping for them. The best ready-to-drink versions of the popular caffeinated cocktail are infused with nitrogen, which improves both the texture and taste of the canned drink. Infusing cold coffee with nitrogen is nothing new. Starbucks has been serving nitro cold brew on tap since 2018, and Guinness even has a nitro cold brew beer. Similar to canned cold brew, there's an important first step for drinking nitro-infused espresso martinis: you need to shake it well. If you have access, the canned cocktail is best when shaken in a cocktail shaker with ice, which activates the foam from the nitrogen.
Nitro-infusion makes for a better drinking experience
Nitrogen infusion creates small bubbles of nitrogen — much tinier than those in sparkling water — which lend a creamy, smooth texture to the beverage. This velvety consistency improves the mouthfeel of the canned cocktail, ensuring that it's rich and never watered-down. In addition to the upgraded texture, nitrogen infusion helps to play up the natural sweetness of the beverage and keeps the flavor profile of the acidic espresso more balanced. Nitro-infused beverages also stay more fresh for a longer amount of time. Not only does nitrogen elevate taste and texture, but it also makes for an impressive pour visually, as the bubbles create a waterfall effect.
There are so many options available for ready-to-drink cocktails, both good and bad, so take a look at our ranking of 14 canned espresso martinis before your next trip to the liquor store. If you can't find a nitro-infused, ready-to-drink espresso martini but need a portable version, Trader Joe's makes a bottled espresso martini. When a can just won't cut it, try hunting down one of the best espresso martinis in the U.S. If you're seeking a coffee cocktail with a lower alcohol content, you might like a carajillo, a popular after-dinner drink in Mexico.