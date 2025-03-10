What To Look For When Buying Canned Espresso Martinis

Crafting your own espresso martini at home can be a laborious experience. First, you have to pull espresso shots, let them cool off a bit, and ideally chill the martini glasses ahead of time. Then, you have to gather the other ingredients and equipment, pour them over ice in a cocktail shaker, and shake your arms to exhaustion before pouring the drink into the chilled glasses. Not everyone wants to go through all that, especially the cleaning up afterward. Fortunately, canned cocktails are readily available, and even espresso martinis have made their way to store shelves and refrigerators.

But, not all canned espresso martinis are created equal, and there is one particular element to look for when shopping for them. The best ready-to-drink versions of the popular caffeinated cocktail are infused with nitrogen, which improves both the texture and taste of the canned drink. Infusing cold coffee with nitrogen is nothing new. Starbucks has been serving nitro cold brew on tap since 2018, and Guinness even has a nitro cold brew beer. Similar to canned cold brew, there's an important first step for drinking nitro-infused espresso martinis: you need to shake it well. If you have access, the canned cocktail is best when shaken in a cocktail shaker with ice, which activates the foam from the nitrogen.