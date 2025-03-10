Can You Get A Price Match At Costco?
Costco is known for having some of the best deals around — such as the $60 special reserve bourbon that the warehouse sold for $20 — but sometimes you might spot a better bargain elsewhere. While some big retailers will offer price matching if you can prove an item is being sold for less somewhere else, unfortunately, Costco isn't one of them. According to the official policy listed on the wholesaler's website, it doesn't ever match prices with other retailers.
While Costco remains committed to providing members with the best value, it notes that the prices it offers are already competitive. So, price matching is a no-go. Additionally, Costco doesn't even price match between its in-store and online prices, due to the shipping and handling fees that apply to online orders. However, there's another Costco policy that has you covered when you miss a sale and could potentially help some savvy shoppers. According to Costco's website, if you buy an item from the retailer and it drops in price within one month, you can request a refund for the difference.
Requesting a price adjustment
The store's official policy says that for members other than resellers, purchases that reduce in price within 30 days are eligible for a price adjustment. If the item was purchased in a warehouse, simply visit the returns counter at the same location to inquire about an adjustment. For online shoppers, price adjustment requests can be made via Costco's website. If approved, refunds will typically be issued within five to 10 business days to your original form of payment.
Of course, there are some exclusions to the policy, such as gold bullion. Additionally, Costco reserves the right to deny price adjustments at its discretion.The company also warns that the policy may be restricted in the future. On the plus side, Costco does have a very generous returns policy, which includes even partially eaten food. It's more than likely that you will be able to get your money back if you're unsatisfied with a purchase. So, while price matching is off the table, you can shop with some peace of mind. For more details on Costco's policies, visit its website or speak to a representative at your local store.