Can You Get A Price Match At Costco?

Costco is known for having some of the best deals around — such as the $60 special reserve bourbon that the warehouse sold for $20 — but sometimes you might spot a better bargain elsewhere. While some big retailers will offer price matching if you can prove an item is being sold for less somewhere else, unfortunately, Costco isn't one of them. According to the official policy listed on the wholesaler's website, it doesn't ever match prices with other retailers.

While Costco remains committed to providing members with the best value, it notes that the prices it offers are already competitive. So, price matching is a no-go. Additionally, Costco doesn't even price match between its in-store and online prices, due to the shipping and handling fees that apply to online orders. However, there's another Costco policy that has you covered when you miss a sale and could potentially help some savvy shoppers. According to Costco's website, if you buy an item from the retailer and it drops in price within one month, you can request a refund for the difference.