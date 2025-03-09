Stanley cups are awesome for helping you meet your daily hydration goals. From plain old H20 and sweetened electrolyte drinks to cold coffees, juices, and more, these trendy accessories are in vogue for a reason. However, they're also perfect for keeping food hot when you're out and about with a band of hungry kiddos. Hear us out while we state the case for storing hot dogs in your Stanley cup.

First, many Stanley products are the perfect shape for storing hot dogs upright. A 40-oz Stanley cup is just over 10-inches tall, which means it's easily roomy enough for regular-sized hot dogs. However, the 64-oz option is tall enough to fit a footlong, and its lofty height means you can accommodate several extra-large dogs in one cup without having to cut them in half.

Second, Stanley cups feature double-wall vacuum insulation. This means they have an outside wall that your hand touches when you hold it and an inner wall that you can see when you remove the lid. In between these walls is a gap that's vacuum-sealed, which prevents the air from reaching the contents of your cup whether it be a beverage, soup, or stew. This means cold drinks stay cold for longer and hot items remain hot for as long as possible. While other food-safe thermoses are useful for keeping hot dogs warm, the size and quality of a Stanley cup sets it apart.