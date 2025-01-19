Take Your Stanley On Your Ice Cream Run To Avoid Dripping Disasters

You would be hard-pressed these days not to see at least a few people holding Stanley cups out in the wild. The brand's famous Quencher tumbler has generated social media buzz for several years and helped the company earn millions of dollars in revenue. Customers, both young and old, have coveted the cup that keeps their drinks cold during their daily travels. However, the Quencher may be a popular vessel for water, but it can also come in handy as an ice cream carrier in the summer.

As refreshing as ice cream is in the warmer months, a rapidly melting cone can turn an enjoyable activity into a race against the clock. However, one TikToker has revealed that, not only will some local ice cream shops fill your Stanley with ice cream upon request, but there are also those that hold "Stuff Your Stanley" promotions where customers can get multiple flavors in their enormous cups.

Whether you visit your local scoop shop or a bigger chain, a Stanley cup may be the answer to longer-lasting ice cream. Even if a store doesn't offer a specific promotion, you can still take your ice cream cone, turn it upside down, and drop it into a Stanley. Enjoy your treat with a long spoon while keeping it cold inside the insulated cup, all without the hassle of reaching for an endless supply of napkins to combat melting ice cream.

