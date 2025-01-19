Take Your Stanley On Your Ice Cream Run To Avoid Dripping Disasters
You would be hard-pressed these days not to see at least a few people holding Stanley cups out in the wild. The brand's famous Quencher tumbler has generated social media buzz for several years and helped the company earn millions of dollars in revenue. Customers, both young and old, have coveted the cup that keeps their drinks cold during their daily travels. However, the Quencher may be a popular vessel for water, but it can also come in handy as an ice cream carrier in the summer.
As refreshing as ice cream is in the warmer months, a rapidly melting cone can turn an enjoyable activity into a race against the clock. However, one TikToker has revealed that, not only will some local ice cream shops fill your Stanley with ice cream upon request, but there are also those that hold "Stuff Your Stanley" promotions where customers can get multiple flavors in their enormous cups.
Whether you visit your local scoop shop or a bigger chain, a Stanley cup may be the answer to longer-lasting ice cream. Even if a store doesn't offer a specific promotion, you can still take your ice cream cone, turn it upside down, and drop it into a Stanley. Enjoy your treat with a long spoon while keeping it cold inside the insulated cup, all without the hassle of reaching for an endless supply of napkins to combat melting ice cream.
Stanleys aren't just for drinking
Not only do Stanley cups make the perfect ice cream vessels, but they can be filled at Starbucks and will keep drinks ice cold or piping hot, depending on what's in them. However, there are other ingenious ways to use your Stanley. For warm food that's already cooked, Stanleys can be useful receptacles for dishes like soup, stew, pasta, or even burritos of certain sizes. This may sound familiar to anyone who has ever owned a thermos. It also works for cold items, such as cereal and milk, or fresh fruit (either to eat or to infuse with your drink).
Circling back to ice cream, a Stanley doesn't just work for freshly scooped frozen treats; it works for pints of ice cream, too. A whole pint fits perfectly into the standard-sized Stanley Quencher. Ice cream enthusiasts can grab a container of Ben & Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs, drop the pint into their Stanley like a cup holder, and enjoy.
One of the most successful Stanley cup hacks involves the Quencher snack tray, which sits on the top of a Quencher tumbler and holds a host of snackable finger foods. While it can be used for various sweet and salty snacks, it also doubles as another great ice cream hack. By filling your Stanley with ice cream, you can then add an array of ice cream toppings to your Quencher tray — a unique twist on a make-your-own-sundae bar that keeps the mess to a minimum.