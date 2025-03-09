The Nut You Can Actually Substitute For Bananas In Smoothies (With An Extra Step)
When it comes to smoothies, bananas often steal the spotlight. They add creaminess and a bit of heft to keep you full. But what if you're out of bananas or just not a fan? Enter cashews, the quiet hero of the smoothie world. With a little planning, cashews can bring the same velvety texture without impacting the overall flavor.
So, what makes cashews such a good swap? When soaked in water, cashews soften, making them blend into a smoothie with ease. If you've got time, an overnight soak is ideal for the creamiest results. But if you're in a rush and have a high powered blender, a quick boil followed by a 15 minute soak can do the trick. The mild flavor of the cashews works well with everything from green smoothies to berry blends.
To use them, simply drain and rinse your soaked cashews and toss them into the blender with your other ingredients. For that same thick and creamy vibe that bananas bring, try about 1/4 cup of soaked cashews per serving. According to the USDA, a serving of nuts is about an ounce or small handful, so this measurement keeps things precise. You'll get all the body and texture you want, without needing a single banana.
Beyond smoothies
You can also use cashews instead of bananas to make a cashew based smoothie bowl or even an acai bowl, giving you that thick and spoonable consistency without needing bananas or yogurt. Their mild taste blends seamlessly with fruits, greens, and other smoothie bowl ingredients, delivering rich texture without any extra sweetness. And cashews aren't just good for smoothies and smoothie bowls, they shine in all kinds of recipes.
You can whip up a batch of cashew cream and transform it into creamy sauces for pasta, bases for soups, and even decadent desserts. For a savory twist, make a vegan seven layer dip with a seasoned cashew queso sauce by blending in garlic, herbs, and roasted red peppers. If you are craving something sweet, try blending your soaked cashews with chocolate powder, vanilla, maple syrup, and fresh almond milk, then warm it on the stove for a decadent cashew and vanilla hot chocolate.
You can even use them to make a smooth and tangy cinnamon-cashew icing for cakes and cupcakes. Whether you're looking to cut back on dairy, avoid bananas, or simply trying something new, soaked cashews have got your back. They are incredibly versatile, easy to prepare, adaptable in recipes, and packed with nutrients.