The Nut You Can Actually Substitute For Bananas In Smoothies (With An Extra Step)

When it comes to smoothies, bananas often steal the spotlight. They add creaminess and a bit of heft to keep you full. But what if you're out of bananas or just not a fan? Enter cashews, the quiet hero of the smoothie world. With a little planning, cashews can bring the same velvety texture without impacting the overall flavor.

So, what makes cashews such a good swap? When soaked in water, cashews soften, making them blend into a smoothie with ease. If you've got time, an overnight soak is ideal for the creamiest results. But if you're in a rush and have a high powered blender, a quick boil followed by a 15 minute soak can do the trick. The mild flavor of the cashews works well with everything from green smoothies to berry blends.

To use them, simply drain and rinse your soaked cashews and toss them into the blender with your other ingredients. For that same thick and creamy vibe that bananas bring, try about 1/4 cup of soaked cashews per serving. According to the USDA, a serving of nuts is about an ounce or small handful, so this measurement keeps things precise. You'll get all the body and texture you want, without needing a single banana.