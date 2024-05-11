10 Best Substitutes For Banana In Smoothies

There's no doubt that smoothies are one of the most enjoyable and practical ways to enjoy an array of fruits, vegetables, and various other tasty mix-ins. Great for on-the-go or simply when you want something a little different, a fresh, thick smoothie is both refreshing and nourishing, helping you to feel good from the inside out. Arguably, one of the most important deciding factors of the success of a smoothie is its consistency, with the most sought-after texture being a thick and creamy one, for an indulgent drinking experience. A common addition to smoothies that helps to ensure this texture is bananas, which impart both subtle sweetness and a thickness that helps to create a silky smooth base.

However, bananas are not to everyone's taste and, for some of us, their signature flavor and texture are not so inconspicuous, even when blended up with other ingredients. Likewise, bananas are not always available to hand, but simply omitting them from your smoothies and not replacing them with a similar ingredient will more often than not result in a thinner, duller drink. So, what do you do when you're out of bananas but still want a thick smoothie? Or if you don't like bananas but can't seem to find a recipe that doesn't mention them? You need not settle for thin and lackluster smoothies: There are a multitude of swaps that provide a similar level of sweetness and creaminess, each with its own unique nutritional benefits, that ensure consistently delicious results.