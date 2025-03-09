Alton Brown's Secret Weapon For Unbeatable Pasta Sauce Is Not What You'd Expect

It feels like everyone and their nonna has a special twist on pasta sauce. Some swear that all you need to make restaurant-quality pasta sauce is your favorite grocery store jarred brand – we're partial to Carbone pasta sauce — and a whole stick of butter. Others claim that you have to make it from scratch or bust. Ultimately, everyone is trying to crack the code on how to elevate pasta sauce from a passable noodle lubricant to the star of the dish.

It comes as no surprise that celebrity chef, food scientist, and TV show host Alton Brown is a "make sauce from scratch" kind of guy, but we were surprised to learn about his secret weapon for making unbeatable pasta sauce. Hint: It's something you'd more likely find at the 7-11 checkout counter than in any high-end Italian market. Yup, we're talking beef jerky. The unorthodox ingredient plays a significant role in Brown's 10 best tips for cooking pasta. If you're going for a quick and easy weeknight dish, we recommend grabbing your favorite brand of beef jerky and rehydrating it before adding it to your tomato sauce. But if you're feeling particularly ambitious (and have an extra six hours on your culinary side), give this simple beef jerky recipe a try to earn some brownie points and make the whole sauce from scratch.