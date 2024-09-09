How To Make The Absolute Best Garlic Bread On The Stovetop

No oven? No problem. Sure, garlic bread is typically toasted in the oven, emerging as the plush, crunchy, aromatic side dish we know and love. But preparing it on the stovetop can achieve an equally crispy result. Plus, it's a little quicker — no time is wasted waiting for an entire oven to preheat. With a hot stovetop at the ready, garlicky goodness is just a few minutes away.

There are a few important tips to keep in mind: Make sure your pan or griddle is sufficiently hot, allowing the bread to crisp up as it hits the surface. And speaking of griddles, be sure to leave sufficient space between your garlic rolls as you heat them over the stove. Overcrowding the pan creates steam, which can result in floppy, limp bread, rather than the toasty texture we're looking for. Gather your classic ingredients — bread, butter, garlic, parmesan and parsley — and you're more than halfway there.