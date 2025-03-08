The Type Of Cake You Should Never Buy At The Supermarket

From light and airy to richly dense, cake is a comfort to those with a sweet tooth the world over. If you've ever enjoyed a slice of thick, buttercream-laden birthday cake, you might have wondered how exactly they get those beautiful flower and balloon designs so effortlessly piped on top. Though it's tempting to let those secrets stay a secret and continue buying decorated cakes from the supermarket, you'll be pleased to know that you can leave that extra fancy (and more expensive) cake on the shelf and flex your own artistic skills by purchasing a plain store-bought cake and dressing it up yourself.

Elaborately decorated cakes are chief among a number of grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying because they simply aren't worth the extra money. It's so much easier to grab a basic cake and gussy it up than to pay for the special designs that you can just create yourself. With a basic set of piping bags and tips from a brand like Boomiboo and a little bit of practice, those lovely florals and delightful designs will be flowing in no time. Another way to transform store-bought cake to look like you went the extra mile is by using cookie cutters to cut a plain cake into miniature versions for a more fun visual that's easier to decorate and customize on an individual basis.