What Do The Different Colored Dots On The Bottom Of Beer Cans Mean?

When you're reaching for a can to make PBR beer-can chicken on the grill or filling your cooler with canned beers for guests to crack open at your next backyard party, you may notice a curious speck of color painted on the bottom of each can. While a can's design may be aesthetically pleasing, this haphazard detail on the can's surface may cause pause. No, this mark is neither an indication of a faulty product or an invitation to participate in some underground money-making game show.

Efficiency can translate into profit in high-turnover industries. If a spray machine happens to misfire when beer cans are produced, product that can't be sold has to be handled while producers are left to stop assembly to figure out which machine is responsible for the faulty pattern. If a spray machine starts spraying cans with the wrong design, that could mean 300 cans made in a single minute that are mislabeled and then must be recoated or discarded. Since aluminum cans are cranked out at high speeds, these small painted marks on the bottom of cans help manufacturers keep production lines moving if a particular machine begins to act haywire.