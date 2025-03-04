11 Total Wine Shopping Tips You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Have no clue what you're looking for at Total Wine, but want to ensure what you buy is nice enough to serve your family and friends? No worries. After all, you can simply check out the company's expert picks for further assistance. Total Wine's expert picks are a great way to gain some guidance regarding what to buy — particularly if you're just quickly popping in and you don't want to spend a lot of time chatting with an employee.

In short, the expert picks provide you with a starting place for shopping. They can be particularly helpful if you have an idea of the type of alcohol you're looking for but aren't sure specifically what to buy. Experts range from sommeliers (some with decades of service experience in restaurants) to wine buyers with WSET certifications. You'll also find expert picks in a variety of categories, including French sparkling wine, California reds, rum, whiskey, and even liqueurs.

Given the wide range, it's worth checking online ahead of time to ensure you know exactly what to grab when you get to the store. And while there's no guarantee that you'll love a bottle you select from these lists, it's still a great place to start if you feel lost and overwhelmed before you set foot in a Total Wine. With a bit of extra guidance, you may be able to narrow down your picks more easily.