The Celebrity Chef Who Refuses To Drink Coffee

Some careers seem entirely fueled by coffee — think long-haul freight drivers, morning news producers, and PhD candidates, just to name a few. You'd think a busy chef and restaurateur would be high on that list. But for Carla Hall, a Washington, D.C.-based celebrity chef who was launched into television fame after participating in Season Five of Bravo's "Top Chef" back in 2008, coffee is not calculated into any part of her morning routine.

Instead, at the risk of compromising her chef rep, Hall shared that she prefers to start her day with a glass of water. She detailed everything she eats in a day during her 2021 interview for Harper's BAZAAR's "Food Diaries" series (via YouTube). According to Hall, her lack of coffee consumption might be a surprise to people who know her because, "It probably seems like I drink a lot of caffeine, which I do not." In fact, Hall says she doesn't have any caffeine at all.

Carla Hall believes that popular dishes often come from necessity, and her reason for ditching a cup of joe in favor of a glass of water is similarly straightforward. She simply doesn't like coffee, she told Harper's. While her day doesn't include any caffeine, Chef Hall does admit that she'll occasionally indulge in a cup of tea with dessert. If you're like Hall and you detest the taste of coffee, check out these 20 coffee substitutes to start your day.