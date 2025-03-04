The Canned Eggs That Deserve A Place In Your Pantry

Recently taken eggs off your grocery list? You aren't alone. According to the latest consumer price index report (via the Associated Press), the U.S. average price for a carton of 12 large Grade A eggs in January 2025 was $4.95, a record high not expected to go down anytime soon. The USDA price outlook for 2025 anticipates egg prices to increase by 41.1% this year with continued "volatile month-to-month changes." In some major cities, the price of a dozen eggs has already exceeded $10 (it's currently $12.49 at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn).

Enter: canned quail eggs. These miniature bad boys come pre-cooked and taste nearly identical to hard-boiled chicken eggs, albeit physically smaller. The canning brine is typically flavorless water, or mild-tasting at most. Their only notable taste difference is that quail egg yolks have a slightly stronger flavor compared to chicken eggs, which makes this versatile ingredient a superstar for taking myriad savory recipes to bold new heights.

In addition to helping lower your grocery bill and adding sophisticated flair to your go-to egg dishes, cooking with convenient canned quail eggs can also save trips to the store thanks to their long shelf life. Just keep a can on-hand for whenever you need them, no need to worry about a short freshness window like eggs in the fridge. Quail eggs are also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants just like chicken eggs, making this nutrient-forward ingredient as sturdy on the plate as in the pantry.