The Canned Eggs That Deserve A Place In Your Pantry
Recently taken eggs off your grocery list? You aren't alone. According to the latest consumer price index report (via the Associated Press), the U.S. average price for a carton of 12 large Grade A eggs in January 2025 was $4.95, a record high not expected to go down anytime soon. The USDA price outlook for 2025 anticipates egg prices to increase by 41.1% this year with continued "volatile month-to-month changes." In some major cities, the price of a dozen eggs has already exceeded $10 (it's currently $12.49 at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn).
Enter: canned quail eggs. These miniature bad boys come pre-cooked and taste nearly identical to hard-boiled chicken eggs, albeit physically smaller. The canning brine is typically flavorless water, or mild-tasting at most. Their only notable taste difference is that quail egg yolks have a slightly stronger flavor compared to chicken eggs, which makes this versatile ingredient a superstar for taking myriad savory recipes to bold new heights.
In addition to helping lower your grocery bill and adding sophisticated flair to your go-to egg dishes, cooking with convenient canned quail eggs can also save trips to the store thanks to their long shelf life. Just keep a can on-hand for whenever you need them, no need to worry about a short freshness window like eggs in the fridge. Quail eggs are also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants just like chicken eggs, making this nutrient-forward ingredient as sturdy on the plate as in the pantry.
The many benefits of canned quail eggs
A three-pack of 15-ounce Aroy-D brand quail eggs canned in water cost $17.09 on Amazon, roughly $5.70 per can. Canned quail eggs can also be found in many Asian grocery stores for lower prices per can. For a less-neutral taste, Walmart sells jarred pickled quail eggs by 7 Farms brand loaded with cajun spices ($6.98 per 16-ounce jar). Home cooks could whip their own flavorful pickling brines with beet juice, onion and jalapeno, or bread & butter brine. Beyond pickling, those pre-cooked quail eggs can be used any place you might normally use hard-boiled chicken eggs. As you brainstorm culinary ideas, keep in mind that three or four quail eggs is the equivalent of one chicken egg, serving-size-wise.
A halved quail egg would make an impressive topper for homemade steak tartare (or beetroot tartare, for vegetarian foodies). For other dinner party hors d'oeuvres, you could use those canned quail eggs to make fun, playful miniature deviled eggs, or roll 'em in ground sausage and toasted breadcrumbs for itty-bitty Scotch eggs. Halved quail eggs would make a great protein-packed salad topping, especially atop a niçoise salad with cherry tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, tuna, and dill. Try using canned quail eggs as a savory garnish for steaming bowls of ramen or slices of avocado toast. Or, halve those eggs and turn 'em into a toothy egg salad with umami-bomb Kewpie mayo.