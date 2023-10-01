Swap In Beets For An Easy Yet Indulgent Vegetarian Take On Beef Tartare

Beets don't always get the credit they're due. While they are often slipped into juice, roasted alongside root vegetables, or even candied as a salad topping, beets rarely seem to have their own moment to shine. In a vegetarian take on beef tartare, however, this under-appreciated earthy root becomes the focal point.

Beetroot tartare offers a visually stunning, palate-pleasing alternative to the classic meat-based dish. The natural sweetness, earthy undertones, and meaty texture make it the perfect swap for beef in tartare. While the versatility and deliciousness of this unassuming root vegetable make for an unusual take on tartare, it's also worth noting that it can be used to make not only a vegetarian-friendly version, but with additional ingredient swaps, such as mayonnaise for vegan mayo, it can easily become a vegan plate too. But the secret to an impressive vegetable-forward take on this dish lies in the careful preparation of this jewel-toned vegetable.