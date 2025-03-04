Does Baked Oatmeal Need To Be Refrigerated?

The humble bowl of oatmeal has taken on new life in recent years, first with the trend towards overnight oats, but more recently with baked oats. Part of the appeal of baked oatmeal is that it's great for meal prep — with one batch you have breakfast for the week. It also transforms into something you can pack in your lunchbox or take to eat on the go.

So, if baked oats can be carried around in your bag, does this mean they don't need to be refrigerated? Well, if you want them to stay fresh, then yes, they do. While your oats won't spoil leaving them on the countertop for a few hours, or even overnight, bacteria and mold thrive at room temperature. The longer your oats are left out, the more chance they have of going bad or moldy.

When stored correctly, baked oatmeal can last in the refrigerator for around five to seven days, which is perfect if you're eating it every day. If baked oatmeal is more of an occasional treat, you can store your baked oats in the freezer, where they will keep for up to three months. If you're concerned that your baked oatmeal is past its prime, check for any signs of mold or spoilage. This includes green or black spots, and a musty or rancid odor.