Does Baked Oatmeal Need To Be Refrigerated?
The humble bowl of oatmeal has taken on new life in recent years, first with the trend towards overnight oats, but more recently with baked oats. Part of the appeal of baked oatmeal is that it's great for meal prep — with one batch you have breakfast for the week. It also transforms into something you can pack in your lunchbox or take to eat on the go.
So, if baked oats can be carried around in your bag, does this mean they don't need to be refrigerated? Well, if you want them to stay fresh, then yes, they do. While your oats won't spoil leaving them on the countertop for a few hours, or even overnight, bacteria and mold thrive at room temperature. The longer your oats are left out, the more chance they have of going bad or moldy.
When stored correctly, baked oatmeal can last in the refrigerator for around five to seven days, which is perfect if you're eating it every day. If baked oatmeal is more of an occasional treat, you can store your baked oats in the freezer, where they will keep for up to three months. If you're concerned that your baked oatmeal is past its prime, check for any signs of mold or spoilage. This includes green or black spots, and a musty or rancid odor.
Tips for refrigerating your baked oatmeal
Whether you opt for peanut butter and banana oatmeal or cinnamon apple baked oatmeal, there are generally two ways to cook it: As a batch in a baking dish, or in portion-sized ramekins. If you've baked a full pan of gooey oats, you can place the whole thing in the fridge (if you have the space), but you'll need to create an airtight seal with plastic wrap. If you like your baked oats on the firmer side, a better option is to cut them into portion-sized slices and transfer them to an airtight container, with a layer of paper towel or parchment paper between each slice.
Individual portions of baked oatmeal can be covered in plastic wrap, but these ramekins with leakproof lids from Le Tauci are incredibly handy if you like to take your breakfast with you. Covering your food in the fridge is just as important as the low temperature. A cover will stop your oats from drying out, prevent them from absorbing odors, and reduce the risk of cross-contamination with other foods.