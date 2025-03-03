Does Popeyes Offer Any Gluten-Free Chicken?

Eating out is always a big challenge for celiacs and those with gluten intolerance. Even when there are "gluten-free options" on the menu, there's always that nagging worry about cross-contamination or hidden ingredients that might trigger a reaction. This challenge becomes even trickier at fast-food spots, where flour is often a key ingredient in most menu items. But, let's say friends invite you to Popeyes — is there anything safe to order?

Let's get the tough news out of the way first — almost all of Popeyes' famous chicken is off the menu. According to the chain's latest August 2024 allergen information, the classic bone-in chicken, tenders, and yes, even that viral chicken sandwich have wheat flour in their coating. There's good news, though: You can still get the blackened tenders, which are coated with blackened seasonings instead of flour.

Although all the signature fried chicken is off the card, some of the sides are safe such as the red beans and rice and the coleslaw. Unfortunately, red beans and rice just happened to be named Popeyes' worst side in a Tasting Table review, so the only good gluten-free meal combo you can get is some blackened tenders and fresh coleslaw. It's modest, but at the very least, you won't leave hungry.