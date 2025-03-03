Does Popeyes Offer Any Gluten-Free Chicken?
Eating out is always a big challenge for celiacs and those with gluten intolerance. Even when there are "gluten-free options" on the menu, there's always that nagging worry about cross-contamination or hidden ingredients that might trigger a reaction. This challenge becomes even trickier at fast-food spots, where flour is often a key ingredient in most menu items. But, let's say friends invite you to Popeyes — is there anything safe to order?
Let's get the tough news out of the way first — almost all of Popeyes' famous chicken is off the menu. According to the chain's latest August 2024 allergen information, the classic bone-in chicken, tenders, and yes, even that viral chicken sandwich have wheat flour in their coating. There's good news, though: You can still get the blackened tenders, which are coated with blackened seasonings instead of flour.
Although all the signature fried chicken is off the card, some of the sides are safe such as the red beans and rice and the coleslaw. Unfortunately, red beans and rice just happened to be named Popeyes' worst side in a Tasting Table review, so the only good gluten-free meal combo you can get is some blackened tenders and fresh coleslaw. It's modest, but at the very least, you won't leave hungry.
What else is gluten-free on Popeyes' menu?
Fortunately, you don't have to enjoy those wheat-free Popeyes menu items plain. Popeyes actually offers quite a few gluten-free sauce options to add flavor to your meal. The Bayou Buffalo, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Sweet Heat, and Mardi Gras Mustard sauce are all safe and pack nice flavors. And, if you're particularly concerned about cross-contamination, there's still the fountain drinks.
If you do decide to order something, though, even if it's advertised as wheat-free on the menu, be sure to let the staff know about your gluten sensitivity. Fast-food kitchens move quickly, and with flour being used extensively in the chicken, cross-contamination is a very real concern. In fact, it's why many celiacs just avoid fast foods altogether. Staff will usually do their best to accommodate your needs, but it's important to understand there's still some risk involved.
One final piece of advice: If you know you're heading to Popeyes, check the website for the most current allergen information. Menu items and preparation methods can change over time, so what's gluten-free today might not be tomorrow (and vice versa). Plus, new gluten-free options might become available. The homework can be a hassle, but the peace of mind is priceless.