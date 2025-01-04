The Popeyes Side Dish You Should Surprisingly Never Order

With a name like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, you'd think the Southern fast food chain would make it a point to get the basics of Creole food right. A prime example: that classic pot of red beans and rice that hails from New Orleans. With just a handful of simple ingredients, it should be hard to get wrong. This dish is so revered there's even an entire Mardi Gras parade dedicated to red beans and rice. Sadly, we ranked Popeyes red beans and rice at the very bottom of our list when it comes to tasty side choices. We found Popeyes beans were mushy and salty, with unsatisfying overcooked rice, not at all what you should expect from this icon of Louisiana cuisine.

Advertisement

We thought the dish overall had an "artificial chemical-esque flavor" rather than the sweet earthy flavor you'd expect from simmering beans with a bit of pork. Popeyes calls the rice they top their beans with "seasoned," which is a departure from the traditional addition of simple steamed rice. The combination left a lot to be desired, especially considering the alternatives on Popeyes' menu.