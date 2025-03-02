Turn Jalapeño Brine Into A Tasty Chicken Glaze With One Extra Ingredient

"Waste not, want not" is a culinary philosophy that leads to some of the most delicious discoveries. This is especially true if you have polished off a jar of pickled jalapeños and only the liquid is left. Don't toss it. That seasoned liquid those sliced-up peppers have been soaking in is packed full of flavor that can be a spicy addition to movie theater-style nacho cheese sauce, a tangy kick for potato salad, or used to create a tasty glaze for chicken. All you need is a little brown sugar.

Nothing is better than when sweet meets heat with this two-ingredient glaze. Jalapeño brine is generally comprised of white vinegar, water, salt, sugar, aromatics, and spices. This liquid preserves the jalapeño peppers while the peppers impart their spiciness to the pickling juice. Brown sugar is going to balance out the spiciness and tang from the jalapeño juice, creating the perfect flavor.

To make this glaze, combine your brine and brown sugar using a 2:1 ratio of brown sugar to jalapeño brine. Mix it together and let it set. It won't take long for it to thicken and be ready for use.