Turn Jalapeño Brine Into A Tasty Chicken Glaze With One Extra Ingredient
"Waste not, want not" is a culinary philosophy that leads to some of the most delicious discoveries. This is especially true if you have polished off a jar of pickled jalapeños and only the liquid is left. Don't toss it. That seasoned liquid those sliced-up peppers have been soaking in is packed full of flavor that can be a spicy addition to movie theater-style nacho cheese sauce, a tangy kick for potato salad, or used to create a tasty glaze for chicken. All you need is a little brown sugar.
Nothing is better than when sweet meets heat with this two-ingredient glaze. Jalapeño brine is generally comprised of white vinegar, water, salt, sugar, aromatics, and spices. This liquid preserves the jalapeño peppers while the peppers impart their spiciness to the pickling juice. Brown sugar is going to balance out the spiciness and tang from the jalapeño juice, creating the perfect flavor.
To make this glaze, combine your brine and brown sugar using a 2:1 ratio of brown sugar to jalapeño brine. Mix it together and let it set. It won't take long for it to thicken and be ready for use.
How to use and elevate your jalapeño glaze
Pour your jalapeño brine-brown sugar glaze straight into the pan you are cooking your chicken in and spoon it over the meat. You will notice that it thickens even more so as it cooks. This will concentrate flavors and create a delicious bite. If you find that the glaze is too thick, add a little more brine until it is the consistency your taste buds like.
How else can you use this glaze? Drizzle it over roasting vegetables, brush it onto chicken wings, or pour it into the skillet or frying pan your pork chops are cooking in. It is exceptionally versatile.
If you want to really amp up the flavor of this simple 2-ingredient glaze, consider adding a little pineapple juice if you are making a smoked pineapple ham. You can also zest your favorite citrus and add it to your jalapeño brine-brown sugar glaze to brighten and sweeten the flavor.
You may even want to swap out that honey glaze for your corn casserole, and instead use this spicy, citrusy, and sweet sticky sauce. It will taste like a whole new recipe.