For Movie Theater-Style Nacho Cheese Sauce, Add This Spicy Ingredient

Most people go to the movie theater to catch the latest flick, but some appreciate the concessions just as much. The good news is you don't necessarily have to trek to the theater to take a bite of the classic snacks, especially if you prefer to stream a movie on the home TV. There's the special salt that makes movie theater popcorn stand out from the microwaveable bags commonly consumed at home. But if you crave those round nachos doused in thick cheese sauce, a simple ingredient can give your homemade batch of nacho cheese a spicy kick.

All you need is to grab that jar of pickled jalapeños from the fridge (or the grocery store if it's not a staple ingredient in your household). The actual jalapeños aren't necessary, however, because the jalapeños juice will do the spicy trick. The juice is basically a brine with ingredients like vinegar and spices and also takes on some of the heat from the pickled jalapeños in the jar. All of those flavors will add levels of tang and spice to the nacho cheese sauce and fine-tune its consistency at the same time.