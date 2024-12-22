Your Next Corn Casserole Deserves A Honey Glaze
The sweet kernels below the golden brown surface of a corn casserole are always a welcome surprise. The cornbread dish is even better with the addition of flavorful ingredients, like chopped jalapeños, bacon bits, or honey. The additives are delicious when mixed-in, but are even better when they sit atop the casserole, prepping your tastebuds for what's to come. To spruce up your corn casserole, add a honey glaze.
Buttery corn brings a world of flavor to its signature casserole, especially when combined with sour cream, mayo, or cream cheese. They turn the kernels even more luscious, making it the only flavor needed for a stellar casserole. Still, the dish is enhanced when joined by other components, namely honey. The sticky, amber liquid complements corn's sweetness without the combo being saccharine. Instead, corn's earthiness is emphasized while the nuances of your specific type of honey — be it smoky and caramelized or citrusy and herbaceous — come through more clearly.
Honey is often mixed into the batter, but it makes the perfect glaze to top off the casserole. It gives the cornbread an even more tender feel while caramelizing the surface. The golden liquid burns easily, so there's no need to add the glaze until the moist corn casserole is practically done. Heat butter, honey, and some water in a saucepan and brush it onto the casserole once the surface browns. You can allow it to cool before serving or return it to the oven at a lower temperature for five minutes.
Elevate your honey glazed casserole with these flavors
To spruce up the casserole in a pinch, be sure to add a few spices to the honey before brushing it over the surface. For a dish that tastes a little heartier, add in some rich, earthy spices to the glaze. A dash of nutmeg, smoked paprika, and cinnamon deepen the honey's taste and help to balance out the buttery corn. If you'd prefer something a little brighter, throw in some lemon zest, ground sage, and parsley.
Instead of using spices, you can add a boozy twist to your casserole with a corn-derived liquor. A whiskey glaze can elevate your bread recipes, and combining the alcohol with honey will enhance the crackly cornbread surface. Saute some minced garlic in a pan before deglazing with a splash of whiskey. Stir in the honey, as well as some thyme and rosemary to complement the woodsy liquids. If you'd like to temper the sweetness in the dish, whip up a honey-miso glaze. The umami ingredient draws out honey's earthier aspects, as well as the corn's. You can go with just a simple miso and honey mix, or add in some ground ginger and scallions to give the glaze a peppery kick.