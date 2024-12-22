Your Next Corn Casserole Deserves A Honey Glaze

The sweet kernels below the golden brown surface of a corn casserole are always a welcome surprise. The cornbread dish is even better with the addition of flavorful ingredients, like chopped jalapeños, bacon bits, or honey. The additives are delicious when mixed-in, but are even better when they sit atop the casserole, prepping your tastebuds for what's to come. To spruce up your corn casserole, add a honey glaze.

Advertisement

Buttery corn brings a world of flavor to its signature casserole, especially when combined with sour cream, mayo, or cream cheese. They turn the kernels even more luscious, making it the only flavor needed for a stellar casserole. Still, the dish is enhanced when joined by other components, namely honey. The sticky, amber liquid complements corn's sweetness without the combo being saccharine. Instead, corn's earthiness is emphasized while the nuances of your specific type of honey — be it smoky and caramelized or citrusy and herbaceous — come through more clearly.

Honey is often mixed into the batter, but it makes the perfect glaze to top off the casserole. It gives the cornbread an even more tender feel while caramelizing the surface. The golden liquid burns easily, so there's no need to add the glaze until the moist corn casserole is practically done. Heat butter, honey, and some water in a saucepan and brush it onto the casserole once the surface browns. You can allow it to cool before serving or return it to the oven at a lower temperature for five minutes.

Advertisement