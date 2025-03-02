The Absolute Best Synergy Kombucha Flavor On Store Shelves

Kombucha was originally popularized in the U.S. during the environmental movement of the '60s, when people learned about all of its plant-based health effects. It wasn't until 1995 that the first bottled kombucha ever appeared on American store shelves. Since then, the fizzy fermented tea beverage has resurged into the health food scene, bringing even more store-bought options than previously imaginable. But, GT's Synergy kombucha will always be the first, and according to our taste testers, the best flavor also comes in the cutest color. In Tasting Table's ranking of 9 Synergy kombucha flavors, we found that the rosy pink Guava Goddess kombucha tasted the most like the fruit after which it takes its name.

If you like the flavor of guava, this kombucha comes highly recommended. Made from actual guava puree and no juice, our taste testers likened sipping this juice to taking a bite out of a fresh, farmer's market guava during peak season. But, even if you're not necessarily a guava goddess (or god) yourself, this kombucha is sure to win you over. It's even been known to convert kombucha haters, thanks to its lightly sweet and not-too-vinegary flavor. This flavor from GT's Synergy is tropical, fizzy, bold, and not too sweet while still achieving a good balance of fermented funkiness. Most importantly, it stays true to its name and doesn't skimp on the guava.