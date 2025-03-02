Make Restaurant-Quality Mac And Cheese Sauce With One Unlikely Ingredient

Perhaps when trying to replicate our decadent French onion mac and cheese, you have frustratingly noticed that heating up various cheeses resulted in a textured, gooey mass. The good news: If you've found yourself suffering from curdling cheese sauce, there's a pill for that.

While we can't say that we browse pharmacy shelves to improve our home cooking on the regular, when it comes to making smoother mac and cheese, there is one product that can take even a simple mac and cheese recipe to new heights: Aspirin-free Alka-Seltzer, which is made with baking soda and citric acid. The two chemicals come together to build an emulsifying salt known as sodium citrate. It's a bit of a chemistry lesson in your kitchen, but adding the tablet to water, letting the fizz settle, then getting to work creating sauce with unsalted butter and shredded cheese will have you on your way to better-tasting bowls of mac and cheese.