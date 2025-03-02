Prime Rib Vs Brisket: Which Is The More Tender Cut Of Beef?

Prime rib and brisket are two names that are wildly popular in the world of beef, but they are also about as different as two popular cuts of beef can be. Brisket used to be seen as cheap and undeniable meat, relegated to smoking and barbecuing because that was one of the only good ways to cook it. Meanwhile prime rib has long been the stuff of fancy steakhouses and ritzy Las Vegas carving stations. And while brisket has soared in popularity because, well, barbecue brisket is delicious, it's still not considered on the same level as prime rib. So what makes one cut of beef so much more sought-after than the other? Well a lot of it has to do with tenderness, and prime rib is just a far more tender cut than brisket.

A number of factors influence how tough a section of beef is, but the biggest factor is how much work that area of the cow gets before being slaughtered. Brisket is taken from the chest muscles between the bovine's two front legs. This spot carries a lot of weight and moves a lot. All that work develops plenty of muscle whose fibers make brisket tougher than almost any beef cut, not just prime rib.