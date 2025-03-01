The Easiest Way To Peel Green Plantains

Plantains are generally seen as the big sister of bananas and are indeed part of the banana family. They are similar in appearance but are larger than the average banana and much higher in starch. Unlike bananas, you don't eat plantains raw. Plantains need to be cooked to make them edible and make a really good starchy addition to a meal –- playing a similar role to potatoes or yams when cooked while green, then stepping across to the sweeter side to be used in desserts once they are fully ripe.

One of the more notable differences between bananas and plantains is that the latter has a thicker skin, making plantains much more difficult to peel –- not the simple pop-the-top then pull-the-skin-off that banana fans are used to. But, when you know the trick to peeling green plantains, working with them becomes a lot easier.

Here's what you do: Place your plantain lengthwise on a clean cutting board and chop off the ends. Then cut it into smaller chunks which you can easily stand upright. Using a sharp knife, cut sideways down the length of the plantain, slicing off the skin as you go. This is the same method you would use to peel a pineapple or butternut squash.