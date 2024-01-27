Forget Potatoes, Mashed Plantains Make The Best Sidekick For Eggs

Mashed potatoes are best served at dinnertime — but mashed plantains are just as great in the morning. For a well-rounded and delicious breakfast that captures the flavors of the Dominican Republic, try pairing your eggs with mashed plantains. The latter — known as mangú — add a new dimension, texture, and flavor to your otherwise standard start to the day.

Indeed, the starchy fruit may resemble a banana in appearance, but its taste is entirely unique. Take just one bite, and you certainly won't confuse the flavors of the two fruits. This is because mashed plantains are simple yet hearty; they make for a light, versatile, and flavorful side to eggs. Plus, when mashed, the texture is smooth and creamy á la mashed potatoes. They anchor the popular Dominican Republic breakfast known as los tres golpes (the three hits), which otherwise consists of fried cheese, salami, and eggs, often with pickled onion slices served alongside.

Of course, mashed plantains aren't limited to just breakfast; you can also enjoy them with all kinds of foods — and at any time of the day. Yet regardless of when — or how — you savor them, there are a few tricks to making and mashing plantains. With a little effort, you'll perfect the recipe in time for breakfast.