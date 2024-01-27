Forget Potatoes, Mashed Plantains Make The Best Sidekick For Eggs
Mashed potatoes are best served at dinnertime — but mashed plantains are just as great in the morning. For a well-rounded and delicious breakfast that captures the flavors of the Dominican Republic, try pairing your eggs with mashed plantains. The latter — known as mangú — add a new dimension, texture, and flavor to your otherwise standard start to the day.
Indeed, the starchy fruit may resemble a banana in appearance, but its taste is entirely unique. Take just one bite, and you certainly won't confuse the flavors of the two fruits. This is because mashed plantains are simple yet hearty; they make for a light, versatile, and flavorful side to eggs. Plus, when mashed, the texture is smooth and creamy á la mashed potatoes. They anchor the popular Dominican Republic breakfast known as los tres golpes (the three hits), which otherwise consists of fried cheese, salami, and eggs, often with pickled onion slices served alongside.
Of course, mashed plantains aren't limited to just breakfast; you can also enjoy them with all kinds of foods — and at any time of the day. Yet regardless of when — or how — you savor them, there are a few tricks to making and mashing plantains. With a little effort, you'll perfect the recipe in time for breakfast.
Boiled or fried, mashed plantains pair well with eggs
Mashing plantains for the first time? Take a cue from Tasting Table's shrimp mofongo recipe, which outlines the steps for mashing the fruit. While that recipe uses the plantains in an entirely different context than breakfast — hello, delicious shrimp dinner — the same tactic applies.
Ideally, you want firm greener fruit, not strongly yellow, which will be too sweet for this recipe. Start by peeling and chopping your plantains — just as you would bananas. Then, Tasting Table suggests soaking the pieces in water for about 15 minutes. Once they've had time to soften, dry them and fry in oil until golden. Afterward, mash them with something sturdy enough to alter the texture.
However, if you'd rather forgo the frying altogether, you can, instead, boil your plantains. After peeling, add them to a pot of salted, boiling water until they turn soft enough to mash with a bit of butter. Just under half an hour should do the job.
Of course, if you want a completely authentic taste of mangú with los tres golpes, head to the Caribbean to experience the Dominican breakfast tradition at its best.