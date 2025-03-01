6 Non-Alcoholic Beers You Should Avoid At All Costs

Numerous studies have come out indicating what many of us already know — alcohol consumption increased tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 18 months in, it was recorded that one in five people classified themselves as heavy drinkers. And this was due to stress, isolation, fear, and sadly, the incredible ease that many of us had in getting alcohol delivered to our homes.

Post-COVID, however, the market has seen a change in this as consumers are dramatically turning away from alcohol. The new trend has been on a drastic rise since 2022 and doesn't show any signs of stopping. And this is most likely why the non-alcoholic (NA) drink sector has boomed globally with mainstream, craft, macro, and regional breweries starting to offer an alternative. While many of these breweries have been wildly successful, this has been problematic for consumers.

First, more people are on the hunt for a non-alcoholic brew that is going to replace and satiate that want for a drink. Second, in that search, consumers are going to be faced with hundreds of possibilities to choose from, leaving them overwhelmed and unsure as to where to turn. And if the first few attempts aren't successful, it can lead people to ditch the idea of an alcohol-free alternative and go back to what they know.

In my quest to help people find that NA alternative I knew was out there, I also came across these beers that could turn consumers off the NA road altogether. I found some NA brews that were so bad I knew if they were among the initial choices of NA seekers, they would leave a bad taste in consumers mouths both literally and figuratively. So, when you are looking for an alternative, you are going to want to avoid these non-alcoholic beers.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.