Preparing pork tenderloin is the perfect way to have an elegant dinner at an affordable price. Unlike beef tenderloin, which is considered one of the best and most expensive cuts of beef, pork tenderloin can usually be found for under $20. The tenderloin is just as tender as the beef, though the size is quite a bit smaller as it comes from a smaller animal. It also tastes a little different — the pork is less rich than beef, and the leanness gives it a flavor more similar to chicken. Despite being budget-friendly, pork tenderloin is the perfect place to turn when you want to prepare a sophisticated dinner for a special occasion.

Because of the lean cut, pork tenderloin is a good base for adding bold flavor to your dinner, and this recipe provides the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. This fig and Thai chile-glazed pork tenderloin recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn makes use of sweet, earthy fig jam, fresh ginger, honey, and zingy Thai chiles to coat the tenderloin in a sticky glaze that elevates the meat to another level. Combined with an easy two-step cooking process, it's also a 1-pan dinner you can have on the table in less than 30 minutes any day of the week.