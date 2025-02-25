Fig And Thai Chile-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Preparing pork tenderloin is the perfect way to have an elegant dinner at an affordable price. Unlike beef tenderloin, which is considered one of the best and most expensive cuts of beef, pork tenderloin can usually be found for under $20. The tenderloin is just as tender as the beef, though the size is quite a bit smaller as it comes from a smaller animal. It also tastes a little different — the pork is less rich than beef, and the leanness gives it a flavor more similar to chicken. Despite being budget-friendly, pork tenderloin is the perfect place to turn when you want to prepare a sophisticated dinner for a special occasion.
Because of the lean cut, pork tenderloin is a good base for adding bold flavor to your dinner, and this recipe provides the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. This fig and Thai chile-glazed pork tenderloin recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn makes use of sweet, earthy fig jam, fresh ginger, honey, and zingy Thai chiles to coat the tenderloin in a sticky glaze that elevates the meat to another level. Combined with an easy two-step cooking process, it's also a 1-pan dinner you can have on the table in less than 30 minutes any day of the week.
The ingredients you need to make fig and Thai-chile glazed pork tenderloin
First, you'll need pork tenderloin, salt, pepper, and oil for searing. Pork tenderloin shouldn't necessarily be expensive (though it can be, in some cases), but you'll need to make sure you buy enough for your serving size. Each pig has 2 tenderloins and often they are sold together for a total of 4 or 5 servings. If your store sells them individually, look for 1 large or 2 mid-sized pieces that equal between 1 ½ and 2 pounds. From there, you'll just need the glaze ingredients, which include fig jam, honey, soy sauce, Thai chilies, garlic, and ginger.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds pork tenderloin
- 1 teaspoon salt, or as needed
- 1 teaspoon pepper, or as needed
- 2 tablespoons oil
- ¼ cup fig jam
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 Thai chiles, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Season the pork tenderloin on all sides with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the pork to the skillet and brown on all sides. Do not cook it all the way through.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the jam, honey, soy sauce, chiles, garlic, and ginger.
- Brush onto the pork on all sides.
- Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 130 F.
- Slice and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|436
|Total Fat
|15.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|147.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|19.5 g
|Sodium
|676.4 mg
|Protein
|47.5 g
Where can I find fig jam?
Fig jam isn't quite as easy to find as pantry staples like strawberry jam or grape jelly. In fact, if your grocery store does carry it, it may not be located near the jams and jellies at all. You can start there just to check, but you might want to look instead in the cheese section, especially if your store has one built for charcuterie-making. Fig jam is a more expensive jam to make and sell, and combined with its nuttier flavor, it is usually used sparingly on cheese boards or sandwiches. To find it, check around the artisanal cheeses, where it may be stacked with other similar spreads.
If you can't find fig jam (or you enjoy a DIY project), you can also make it at home using water, lemon juice, figs, and sugar. You can also use a shortcut to make a faux jam by using a box grater, but the glaze won't be as thick, sweet, or smooth as it would be with a regular jam. Instead, we'd recommend swapping for a jam like blackberry or black currant to replicate the taste and texture of a fig spread.
Why do I have to sear pork tenderloin before roasting?
The truth is, you don't have to sear the pork before glazing and roasting it, but it's a simple step that makes a huge difference in the final presentation. Searing before roasting is an easy 2-step method for ensuring a deep brown crust and tender, juicy inside. If you don't sear it first, the pork will likely stay a lighter brown to gray color, which is plenty edible but lacking the rich flavor provided by a seared exterior. Besides, if you don't begin by searing, you'll have to increase the roasting time anyway, so skipping the searing step won't save a lot of time in the long run.
We recommend searing in a cast iron skillet, which can then be placed directly into the oven with the pork so you don't need to transfer anything to a new dish. Plus, the juices from the pork and the excess glaze will caramelize against the cast iron, leading to juicier, more flavorful pork. If you don't have a cast iron, skillet you can sear the pork in any skillet and then transfer it to a foil-lined sheet tray.