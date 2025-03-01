Bobby Flay's Favorite Cake Is A 13-Pound Behemoth

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has been interlaced with the food world since the 1980s. So when the famous chef shares an all-time favorite dish, our ears perk up. According to Flay, the Ultimate Coconut Cake from Charleston, South Carolina's Peninsula Grill featured on Season 5, Episode 1 of Food Network's "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" is his all-time favorite way to crush a sugar craving.

The 13-pound cake made its debut on Valentine's Day of 1997, just one day after Peninsula Grill opened for service. It's been a staple on the menu ever since. Praised by Oprah Magazine and Martha Stewart, this cake features 12 layers of vanilla sponge packed with a creamy coconut filling and coated in a hearty amount of toasted coconut. The towering behemoth is enough to serve 18 hungry people or 20 disciplined ones.

According to Robert Carter, founder of Peninsula Grill and the creator of the Ultimate Coconut Cake, his iconic dessert was inspired by his grandmother's recipe. It pays homage to regional Lowcountry cuisine, which relies heavily on the local resources that live in and come from the Port of Charleston. Coconut has been a star ingredient of Southern desserts for hundreds of years.