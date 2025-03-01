Bobby Flay's Favorite Cake Is A 13-Pound Behemoth
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has been interlaced with the food world since the 1980s. So when the famous chef shares an all-time favorite dish, our ears perk up. According to Flay, the Ultimate Coconut Cake from Charleston, South Carolina's Peninsula Grill featured on Season 5, Episode 1 of Food Network's "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" is his all-time favorite way to crush a sugar craving.
The 13-pound cake made its debut on Valentine's Day of 1997, just one day after Peninsula Grill opened for service. It's been a staple on the menu ever since. Praised by Oprah Magazine and Martha Stewart, this cake features 12 layers of vanilla sponge packed with a creamy coconut filling and coated in a hearty amount of toasted coconut. The towering behemoth is enough to serve 18 hungry people or 20 disciplined ones.
According to Robert Carter, founder of Peninsula Grill and the creator of the Ultimate Coconut Cake, his iconic dessert was inspired by his grandmother's recipe. It pays homage to regional Lowcountry cuisine, which relies heavily on the local resources that live in and come from the Port of Charleston. Coconut has been a star ingredient of Southern desserts for hundreds of years.
How to get your hands on Bobby Flay's favorite cake
Has all this coconutty fanfare piqued your curious taste buds? Well, good news: you can order the famous cake, lauded as "The Best Mail-Order Cake in America" directly from the Peninsula Grill website for $270, which comes out to about $14 a slice. If you do choose to go the online ordering route, the cake masterminds at Peninsula Grill recommend you get it to room temperature before serving it to guests or eating for yourself.
Note: It should take four to six hours once this towering behemoth of cake is removed from the refrigerator. Need time to find a large enough group of friends who are worthy of this indulgent slice of coconut heaven? No problem, you could store the cake in your freezer for up to four months. Make sure to keep an eye for additional tips on how to properly freeze a cake to preserve freshness.
For some, the $270 cake price tag, or the mere fact that it weighs more than your average human baby, might be a little too much to stomach (literally). We have a Strawberry, Coconut, and Lychee Layer Cake recipe that will take you very little time to bake and is sure to deliver plenty of flavor.