How To Buy Squid For The Best Fresh Calamari

Calamari is derived from the Latin word that means "ink pot," which pretty well describes squid. While calamari is a catch-all marketing phrase for other cephalopods, like octopus and cuttlefish, it's most often used for squid. If you wish to replicate your favorite restaurant appetizer of crispy and crunchy fried calamari at home, it's best to buy it fresh and prepare the squid yourself. For some tips on how to buy the best squid for fresh calamari, we spoke with Donatella Arpaia, the chef and owner of NOMA Beach in Coral Gables, Florida. Arpaia specializes in the Mediterranean cuisine of her native Italy, so it's no wonder that calamari is always on her menu.

"Choosing and cleaning the right calamari is just as important as cooking it," the chef told Tasting Table, "For the best results, I go with small to medium-sized calamari, around four to six inches." There are three types of squid you might find at your local fish market: shortfin squid from the northwest Atlantic, the larger longfin squid from North Carolina, and the California market squid. Squid caught in U.S. waters is considered by the National Marine Fisheries Service to be a smart seafood choice due to U.S. sustainability and harvesting regulations. Because shortfin squid and California market squid are the smallest, they are, per Arpaia's suggestion, the type to look for. The chef also advises buying whole squid rather than pre-cut squid because "the flavor and juiciness are far superior."