The Coffee Drink You Should Think Twice About Ordering Large

Here at Tasting Table, we care a lot about coffee (this is a team of writers, after all). We're slugging back lattes and cappuccinos (which are not the same thing, for the record) while explaining why the "macchiato" on a Starbucks menu is not, in fact, a true macchiato. This former-career-barista-turned-food-writer personally has a lot of opinions in the espresso sphere — including that if you order your breve lattes large, you should stop immediately.

The "breve" (pronounced breh-VAY) title might sound fancy, but a breve latte is simply a regular latte that swaps the whole milk for half-and-half. That's two shots of espresso (or one shot for a small eight-ounce latte) topped with steamed half-and-half. While the act of steaming does introduce slight dilution into that ultra-rich dairy, a breve latte is not a beverage you're going to want to order large.

Whole milk has a fat content of 4%, while half-and-half packs a comparatively formidable 10.5%-12%. This is the reason why just a splash of half-and-half is all it takes to lighten black drip coffee, while a more generous slug of whole milk is necessary to lighten coffee to the same degree. At most cafes, a "large" hot beverage is 12 or 16 ounces. This is an overwhelming amount of half-and-half to drink. Good luck digesting it, even if you aren't normally lactose intolerant. This latte may be an American creation, but "breve" is literally the Italian word for "short," and ordering it long is a tall mistake.

