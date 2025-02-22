The Coffee Drink You Should Think Twice About Ordering Large
Here at Tasting Table, we care a lot about coffee (this is a team of writers, after all). We're slugging back lattes and cappuccinos (which are not the same thing, for the record) while explaining why the "macchiato" on a Starbucks menu is not, in fact, a true macchiato. This former-career-barista-turned-food-writer personally has a lot of opinions in the espresso sphere — including that if you order your breve lattes large, you should stop immediately.
The "breve" (pronounced breh-VAY) title might sound fancy, but a breve latte is simply a regular latte that swaps the whole milk for half-and-half. That's two shots of espresso (or one shot for a small eight-ounce latte) topped with steamed half-and-half. While the act of steaming does introduce slight dilution into that ultra-rich dairy, a breve latte is not a beverage you're going to want to order large.
Whole milk has a fat content of 4%, while half-and-half packs a comparatively formidable 10.5%-12%. This is the reason why just a splash of half-and-half is all it takes to lighten black drip coffee, while a more generous slug of whole milk is necessary to lighten coffee to the same degree. At most cafes, a "large" hot beverage is 12 or 16 ounces. This is an overwhelming amount of half-and-half to drink. Good luck digesting it, even if you aren't normally lactose intolerant. This latte may be an American creation, but "breve" is literally the Italian word for "short," and ordering it long is a tall mistake.
Keep your breve lattes small (you'll thank yourself later)
Fans like the breve latte for its lush richness and absence of sweetener. If you feel comfortable bodying a full two cups of half-and-half, congratulations. But, if that sounds like an off-putting, quickly regrettable java experience to you, stick to the small size. Some coffee fans even prefer to order their breve lattes cortado-sized to forgo some of that density. Per this preparation, this sumptuous bevy uses an equal ratio of half-and-half and espresso, in which case the thickness of the dairy complements that espresso proportionately well.
Happily for breve fans, there is a way to balance out a large breve latte without using quite so much half-and-half: Combine the breve latte with an Americano. The Americano is a cafe staple, simply hot water topped with two shots of freshly-pulled espresso. To translate this into a happy-medium "large" order, ask your barista for "a long Americano topped with steamed half-and-half." You'll still get that rich, foamy cap and some lush, creamy body to your drink, and the hot water will extend the overall fluid ounce capacity for that big bev you need to get through a dragging weekday morning.
Also, happily for beginners at latte art, steamed half-and-half creates the ideal glossy, silky microfoam. It's easy to "paint" with thanks to its thickness and stark white opacity, making the breve-Americano a tasty way to practice your art and satisfy your caffeine threshold at the same time.